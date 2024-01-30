NFL News and Rumors

Lions OC Ben Johnson To Stay In Detroit, Will Not Become Head Coach In 2024

Dan Girolamo
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is returning to the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Lions OC Ben Johnson To Stay In Detroit

Johnson was scheduled to meet with Washington and Seattle, the NFL’s two remaining head coaching positions, later this week. In the end, Johnson

Johnson garnered significant interest from several NFL teams for their head coaching vacancies, most notably the Washington Commanders. Johnson was the massive favorite on BetOnline for the next Commanders head coach.

However, Johnson elects to stay in Detroit rather than pursue the head coaching positions with the Commanders and Seahawks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that some teams “balked” at Johnson’s asking price to be a head coach.

Ben Johnson Has Unfinished Business With Detroit Lions

Johnson is the catalyst behind a Lions’ offense that became one of the league’s best since taking over as the offensive coordinator. The Lions were fourth in yards (380.0 yards/game) and fifth in scoring (26.6 points/game) this past season.

Johnson has also played an integral role in the development of quarterback Jared Goff, who ranked second in passing yards (4,575) and fourth in touchdowns (30) in 2023.

2023 was a turning point for the Lions, who won the NFC North and hosted a home playoff game for the first time since 1991.

In the NFC Championship, Detroit held a 24-7 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers. However, costly turnovers and missed 4th down calls allowed the 49ers to execute a successful comeback and win 34-31.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
