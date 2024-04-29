Vikings Still Optimistic About Justin Jefferson Signing Extension

The Minnesota Vikings are still holding out hope that their superstar wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, will eventually sign a contract extension. General manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, shared an update on the contract talks.

“We continue to have great dialogue with their representatives,” Adofo-Mensah said. “The process is still ongoing. We did say, “Hey, [let’s pause] a couple days.”” The draft’s coming. They have players they represent. We have our process. “Either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week. You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract to celebrate it. We’re excited to work towards it. We’re going to keep going. You can’t have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we’re going to keep working toward that end goal.”

Minnesota recently draft quarterback, J.J. McCarthy from Michigan, which will usher in a new era under center for the Vikings. Something that Jefferson is certainly considering as he looks toward his future.

Justin Jefferson’s Impact

There is a reason that many consider Justin Jefferson the current best receiver in the NFL. For his career, he has logged totals of 392 receptions, 5,899 receiving yards, and 30 receiving touchdowns. The three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver has also recorded 15.0 receiving yards per reception, 6.5 receptions per game, and a career catch percentage of 68.1 percent. Justin Jefferson is one of the best overall athletes in the entire league. It is a huge reason he can hold his own against some of the best defensive backs the NFL has to offer. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the Vikings are desperate to sign Jefferson to a long-term deal. However, the one-time All-Pro is also weighing the options for his future.

A New Era in Minnesota

With Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta, the Vikings are now starting a new era at quarterback. They drafted J.J. McCarthy as alluded to earlier, who was projected as one of the top quarterbacks coming into this draft class. It remains to be seen how well McCarthy will play in the NFL. However, he has a chance to develop chemistry with arguably the best receiver in the league. If he can do this and the Vikings continue to rebuild correctly, Minnesota could have a chance at retaining Justin Jefferson long-term. Minnesota is starting a youth movement and only time will tell if Jefferson will be a part of it.