Kirk Cousins Landing Spots: Where Will QB Play In 2024?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the bench

One of the most sought-after NFL free agents this offseason is Kirk Cousins. Where will the Minnesota Vikings quarterback play in 2024? Below, we examine Kirk Cousins’ landing spots in NFL free agency.

Kirk Cousins Landing Spots: Where Will QB Play In 2024?

Cousins was playing terrific football in 2023 before his season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8. Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in eight games.

Though a reunion in Minnesota is still on the table, the rumored frontrunner to land Cousins is the Atlanta Falcons. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini explained that the idea of Cousins to the Falcons needs to be taken seriously.

“I can tell you that the Atlanta Falcons’ interest in Kirk Cousins is very, very real,” Russini said on The Athletic Football Show. “The Vikings are well aware of what Kirk is looking for. And I think at this point right now, I’m not certain that they’re lined up.”

Cousins to the Falcons makes a lot of sense. Atlanta has a new head coach, Raheem Morris, and a new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are trying to run a Rams-like offense. Cousins is coming off two productive seasons under Kevin O’Connell, who worked with Robinson in Los Angeles.

The Falcons also have young, emerging talent on offense, including running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Drake London. A veteran like Cousins provides stability to an offense that desperately needs consistency at the quarterback position.

Mapping Out A Potential Contract For Kirk Cousins

Coming off a devastating injury, Cousins, 35, is looking to be paid in a big way. ESPN reported that Cousins is not expected to take a hometown discount to stay with the Vikings.

What could a potential contract look like for Cousins? PFF projected a two-year deal with $40 million per year.

Using those projections, a three-year, $120 million contract with $85 million guaranteed and an out after two seasons feels like a realistic offer.

When Cousins first signed with the Vikings in 2018, he signed a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. He then signed short-term extensions in 2020 and 2022.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
