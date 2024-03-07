One of the most sought-after NFL free agents this offseason is Kirk Cousins. Where will the Minnesota Vikings quarterback play in 2024? Below, we examine Kirk Cousins’ landing spots in NFL free agency.

Kirk Cousins Landing Spots: Where Will QB Play In 2024?

Kirk Cousins to the Falcons rumors have picked up some steam over the last few days. And @DMRussini says Atlanta's interest in the veteran QB is real. Full episode of The Athletic Football Show ⤵️https://t.co/S7AFyGVwAP pic.twitter.com/UJo4B0uLMi — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 7, 2024

Cousins was playing terrific football in 2023 before his season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8. Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in eight games.

Though a reunion in Minnesota is still on the table, the rumored frontrunner to land Cousins is the Atlanta Falcons. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini explained that the idea of Cousins to the Falcons needs to be taken seriously.

“I can tell you that the Atlanta Falcons’ interest in Kirk Cousins is very, very real,” Russini said on The Athletic Football Show. “The Vikings are well aware of what Kirk is looking for. And I think at this point right now, I’m not certain that they’re lined up.”

Cousins to the Falcons makes a lot of sense. Atlanta has a new head coach, Raheem Morris, and a new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are trying to run a Rams-like offense. Cousins is coming off two productive seasons under Kevin O’Connell, who worked with Robinson in Los Angeles.

The Falcons also have young, emerging talent on offense, including running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Drake London. A veteran like Cousins provides stability to an offense that desperately needs consistency at the quarterback position.

“The two teams being connected to Kirk Cousins are the Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons.” per @AdamSchefter on Sports Center. Schefter says HC Raheem Morris & OC Zac Robinson want to run an offense similar to what the Rams ran last year. Adds that Kirk Cousins is the “type of… — Bryce Lewis (@Bryce_Lewis86) March 1, 2024

Mapping Out A Potential Contract For Kirk Cousins

REPORT: Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins is not expected to take a hometown discount to remain the #Vikings, per ESPN. “Cousins has a very specific idea in mind for what he wants in his next contract, and the Vikings so far have not made an offer that matches it.” pic.twitter.com/v0LAcl9Fxd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 4, 2024

Coming off a devastating injury, Cousins, 35, is looking to be paid in a big way. ESPN reported that Cousins is not expected to take a hometown discount to stay with the Vikings.

What could a potential contract look like for Cousins? PFF projected a two-year deal with $40 million per year.

Using those projections, a three-year, $120 million contract with $85 million guaranteed and an out after two seasons feels like a realistic offer.

When Cousins first signed with the Vikings in 2018, he signed a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. He then signed short-term extensions in 2020 and 2022.

It looks like Kirk Cousins' contract projection has increased for a 2nd time now this offseason according to @PFF. His current 'post-Combine' projected contract is now 2 yrs/$40M AAV. (H/T): @NicholasMMiller

📸: Anthony Souffle pic.twitter.com/3W4QkltwCt — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) March 4, 2024