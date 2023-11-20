NFL News and Rumors

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Leans On Family And Advice From Aaron Rodgers To Manage Achilles Injury

Wendi Oliveros
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins never had an injury that required surgery in his 12-year NFL career.

What he initially thought was a sprained ankle was a torn Achilles that ended his season.

Though he confessed to dark moments wondering if that was the last time he would play football, Cousins has remained remarkably positive and visible while recovering.

He was seen serving meals to the homeless on crutches at the Salvation Army in St. Paul just two weeks after surgery.

Cousins also shared a video showing how he was throwing passes to his son Coop from his recliner.

@nbcsports Family time for Kirk Cousins 🥹 (Via: kirkcousins) #kirkcousins #family #dadsoftiktok #nfl #wholesome ♬ original sound – NBC Sports

He spoke with Aaron Rodgers before his surgery which he found encouraging.

Cousins did not have the same procedure done as Rodgers.

It would not matter if he did; the timetable for the return of Cousins is not before 2024.

Will he be with the Vikings when he is healthy and back on the field?

The 35-year-old previously said he wanted to stay with Minnesota until the end of his career, but it remains to be seen if that happens since he is set to be a free agent in 2024.

Kudos to Cousins for coming to the podium in Minnesota and being honest about how all of this is affecting him.

In the year of injured quarterbacks, he has shown a lot of character in handling a situation that is less than desirable, especially with no contract in place for 2024.

NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
