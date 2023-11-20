Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins never had an injury that required surgery in his 12-year NFL career.

What he initially thought was a sprained ankle was a torn Achilles that ended his season.

Though he confessed to dark moments wondering if that was the last time he would play football, Cousins has remained remarkably positive and visible while recovering.

He was seen serving meals to the homeless on crutches at the Salvation Army in St. Paul just two weeks after surgery.

Kirk Cousins — two weeks out from his Achilles surgery — spent the evening serving Thanksgiving meals with Vikings teammates at the Salvation Army in St. Paul. (via @BenGoessling) pic.twitter.com/AElh26BX0x — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 15, 2023

Cousins also shared a video showing how he was throwing passes to his son Coop from his recliner.

He spoke with Aaron Rodgers before his surgery which he found encouraging.

Cousins did not have the same procedure done as Rodgers.

It would not matter if he did; the timetable for the return of Cousins is not before 2024.

Will he be with the Vikings when he is healthy and back on the field?

The 35-year-old previously said he wanted to stay with Minnesota until the end of his career, but it remains to be seen if that happens since he is set to be a free agent in 2024.

Kudos to Cousins for coming to the podium in Minnesota and being honest about how all of this is affecting him.

In nearly 20 minutes with Kirk Cousins, we learned: + He did not get the SpeedBridge surgery on his Achilles + “I’m still mad” about the injury + He hopes to return to MN in 2024 but it’s not the time to start worrying about how the injury will impact decisions. pic.twitter.com/N47T9706j4 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 17, 2023

In the year of injured quarterbacks, he has shown a lot of character in handling a situation that is less than desirable, especially with no contract in place for 2024.

The QB situations in New England, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa, Vegas are why Kirk Cousins even off a brutal season ending injury will have a robust Free Agent market. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) November 20, 2023