49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Provides Promising Brock Purdy Update

Wendi Oliveros
Ever since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow in the NFC Championship game in January, it has been difficult to keep track of the twists and turns of his prognosis and the recovery.

It did not help that surgery was vital to figuring out just how bad the injury was, and that surgery had to be delayed until March because of persistent inflammation.

After the surgery, Purdy himself had doubts on when he would be able to begin throwing much less prepare for the 2023 season.

Alas, there is good news, and the bearer of it was 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan who has to be overjoyed about it.

What Shanahan Said

Purdy is already making throwing motions with his arm, using a towel.

Unless something happens to slow down his recovery, Shanahan expects Purdy to be at 49ers training camp in late July.

This is a significant development because if he is 100% at that time, there will be a heated quarterback competition between Purdy, Trey Lance, and to a lesser degree Sam Darnold.

Though many are singing the praises of Sam Darnold and no one can read Shanahan’s mind, it seems most likely that Darnold is there in a backup capacity in the event that history repeats itself and the team has more injured quarterbacks than healthy ones.

49ers training camp and preseason games are going to be fun to watch because of the quarterback uncertainty that once again engulfs this team, for the fourth consecutive year.

This Makes Sense

Fans should have probably connected the dots that things were going well with Purdy.

There were reports that Lance, who turned 23 earlier this week, was potentially on the trading block earlier in the offseason.

The 49ers would never consider trading Lance if Purdy was not expected to be healthy.

Conclusion

We are not yet sure of the entire 49ers 2023 schedule; that is happening in a couple of hours.

However, one game did leak, and it is a rematch of the NFC Championship happening in Week 13.

The game will have a 1:25 PM EST kickoff on December 3 in Philadelphia, and the 49ers definitely want a different outcome.

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
