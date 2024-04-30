Raiders Signing Michael Gallup to One-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again adding to their bevy of pass-catchers. The team has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Michael Gallup. The Raiders already possess the likes of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Harrison Bryant, and rookie tight end, Brock Bowers. This signing was most likely to fill the void left by Hunter Renfrow, who the team released this offseason. However, there is still a question mark at the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders, regardless of who they have at the wide receiver position for the upcoming year.

Las Vegas Raiders Adding Wide Receiver, Michael Gallup, on One-Year Deal

Michael Gallup’s Impact

Gallup was a solid auxiliary player for the Cowboys the past couple of seasons. Throughout his Cowboys tenure, he recorded 266 catches for 3,744 receiving yards, 21 receiving touchdowns, and 14.1 receiving yards per reception. Not to mention, Gallup also recorded a catch percentage of 55.5 percent to go along with 3.1 receptions per game and 43.5 receiving yards per game.

It is vital to remember that he was often the third or even fourth option for Dallas’ passing attack led by quarterback, Dak Prescott, throughout the years. When you take this into context, Michael Gallup’s’ numbers are not as bad as the casual fan may think. Avid NFL fans know he is one of the more underappreciated players in the league and could potentially thrive in a larger role. Las Vegas very well could provide this opportunity for Michael Gallup this upcoming season.

Las Vegas’ Projection for the Upcoming Season

It is hard to gauge where the Raiders will finish this coming season, especially in the AFC West. Quarterback, Aidan O’Connell, had his moments this past year. However, he still has a long way to go if he wants to be considered a quarterback teams can build around for the future. They did retain head coach, Antonio Pierce, who has shifted the culture in the locker room. Many wondered if Las Vegas would draft a quarterback in the recent NFL Draft.

However, by pick 13, all the top projected quarterbacks of this year’s class had gone off the board. This allowed them to take tight end, Brock Bowers, who many consider the best talent of this season’s draft class. A player that is already drawing comparisons to Travis Kelce. Las Vegas also bolstered their secondary in the draft, something that has been their Achilles heel the past few years. Considering all of this, the Raiders will most likely miss the playoffs, but they will be a team one cannot overlook as they will put up a fight in most games. Michael Gallup will help add to their talent and also provide solid veteran experience in the locker room.