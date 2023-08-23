Boxing News and Rumors

Daniel Dubois Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will be live from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Oleksandr Usyk will be putting his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line when he takes on Daniel Dubois for a unification bout to see who is the best heavyweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

In Dubois’ last fight, he knocked out Kevin Lerena for the WBA World Heavyweight title. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $2 Million for his fight with Kevin Lerena.

Daniel Dubois’ Net Worth

Daniel Dubois hasn’t been boxing nearly as long as his counterpart Oleksandr Usyk but he has made an estimated $6.9 Million during his boxing career and has an estimated net worth of about $2.5 Million, Daniel Dubois has been a professional boxer since 2017.

Daniel Dubois’ Boxing Record

Daniel Dubois holds a professional boxing record of 19-1 which includes 18 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 19-1 record this weekend with a win against Oleksandr Usyk.

Daniel Dubois’ Next Fight

Daniel Dubois will fight fellow heavyweight contender Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout for the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in a 12-round main event fight this Saturday in Wroclaw, Poland. This fight will be held at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Daniel Dubois (+700) making him a massive underdog.

Daniel Dubois’, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Daniel Dubois fights out of Greenwich, London, United Kingdom.

He is currently single and not in a relationship with anyone.

  • Age: 25
  • Born: Greenwich, London, United Kingdom
  • Height: 6’5″
  • Weight: 220 pounds
  • Reach: 78″
  • Coach/Trainer: Don Charles

