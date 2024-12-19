Sacramento Kings star point guard, De’Aaron Fox, recently made an appearance on The Draymond Green Show along with Baron Davis. On the podcast, Fox had some interesting comments regarding his future with the Sacramento Kings and how much he loves the city.

“That’s where I’m at. I love the city; I love being here and I raised my family here. Would love to be here and retire here, how many people can say they played for one organization for their whole career? I also wanna win,” Fox said. “They know I am going to give all I got, but at the end of the day the organization has also got to give all they got, that’s where we are right now.”

Fox has one year left on his current deal. He did not sign an extension this offseason with Sacramento despite being eligible which has sparked speculation about his future with the organization.

“It all has to do with the team, the organization, where are we going. I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try and win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do. I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do, I’m going to be fine,” Fox said about extending with the Sacramento. “Are we looking like we’re continuing to get better year after year and are we going to compete at a high level? That’s all mine is, if we could show that this year, you sign an extension now,” Fox said about what he thinks about the timing of extending. “If not, I still have another year. But that’s where my mindset is: At some point will we be able to compete for a championship or compete at a high level for a long time.”

De’Aaron Fox has developed into one of the best point guards in the league. If he does become a free agent, he will be one of the more sought-after guards on the open market.

Fox’s Career Numbers

Fox has carved out a solid career for himself. In eight seasons, he has averaged 21.5 points, 1.4 steals, and 6.1 assists per game. To go along with two All-Star appearances on his resume, he also boasts a steals title and an All-NBA Team selection. Fox is one of the quickest guards in today’s league and has become a focal point for this Sacramento Kings squad. He and Domantas Sabonis have also become one of the more potent star duos. When one considers all of this, there will be a healthy market if De’Aaron Fox decides to test free agency next summer.