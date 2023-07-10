DeAndre Hopkins is Not Interested in Retirement

DeAndre Hopkins is still searching for a home after being released from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. However, do not be fooled. There is still a solid market for the three-time All-Pro receiver despite speculation suggesting retirement. Hopkins quickly dismissed any retirement rumors with the following statement.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins wrote on Threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year — one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

With that being said, it is a bit surprising the elite wideout has not found a new home yet in this year’s NFL offseason.

DeAndre Hopkins Has No Interest in Retiring From Football

DeAndre Hopkins Still a Free Agent

While Hopkins is still a free agent, there are still a couple of teams showing interest in the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. DeAndre Hopkins has been in talks with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans and both squads are still reportedly showing heavy interest in the former Arizona Cardinal’s services. Other teams garnering interest include the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are a sleeper team to keep an eye on, especially amid the Stefon Diggs drama. As for the other teams, they could certainly use DeAndre Hopkins, whether as a number one option or to form a dynamic duo with one of their talented wideouts to provide their quarterbacks another weapon. Even though Hopkins has not signed anywhere yet, it is only a matter of time before he finds a new home.

Where Does He Currently Among the Elite Wideouts of the League?

While DeAndre Hopkins is certainly an older receiver now at 31 years old, he is still one of the better receivers in the league. As he said in his statement, he was on pace 1,400 yards last year. He ended the 2022 campaign with 717 receiving yards and 64 catches. It is also important to note that Kyler Murray also suffered a season-ending injury.

Arizona certainly did not release him due to a lack of production, it was more of a case of the team hitting the reset button and going into a full rebuilding process. His days of being a top-five wideout may be over, especially with the emergences of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Cooper Kupp, but one could make the case he is still at least top 10 in this category. All in all, DeAndre Hopkins is one of the more coveted wide receivers in today’s NFL and it is only a matter of time before he finds a new team.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]