NFL News and Rumors

Bills’ Stefon Diggs Was At Minicamp, Left Before Practice Started

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

The situation concerning the status of wide receiver Stefon Diggs at the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp has received some much-needed clarity. Diggs was at minicamp on Monday and Tuesday, the team announced. However, Diggs left before practice began on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Concerned About Stefon Diggs

At Tuesday morning’s press conference, Bills head coach Sean McDermott alerted the media about Diggs’ absence at the Bills’ minicamp. McDermott was “very concerned” about Diggs skipping Tuesday’s practice.

However, Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the talented wide receiver was in Buffalo for minicamp.

“Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days, and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp,” Schefter tweeted.

After McDermott’s press conference, the Bills clarified that Diggs was at the team’s facility the past two days but left before Tuesday’s practice.

Stefon Diggs Is One Of The Best Wide Receivers In The NFL

A strange situation in Buffalo is brewing between Diggs and the Bills.

Because of the structure within Diggs’ contract, it would be difficult to trade the star receiver, according to NFL Network’s Tim Pelissero.

Since being traded to the Bills before the start of the 2020 season, Diggs has become one of the most reliable receivers in the league. As Josh Allen’s top target, Diggs has hauled in 338 catches for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Bills return to practice on Wednesday.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident

Former Madden Cover Star Peyton Hillis Speaks Publicly About Nearly Drowning In January In Florida RIP Currents

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles’ Coach Nick Sirianni Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets James Robinson
New England Patriots Release James Robinson
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
JJ Watt HOF
Houston Texans Will Induct J.J. Watt Into Ring Of Honor In Week 4 Against Pittsburgh Steelers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball.
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Says He Will Not Be At This Week’s Mandatory Minicamp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
nfl player props betting patriots vs bills prediction
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Is Madden 24 Cover Athlete
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 7 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers hayden hurst returns to ota (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers’ Hayden Hurst Returns To OTAs, Likes ‘Tight End Friendly’ Offense
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top