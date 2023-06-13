Bills’ Stefon Diggs Was At Minicamp, Left Before Practice Started

The situation concerning the status of wide receiver Stefon Diggs at the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp has received some much-needed clarity. Diggs was at minicamp on Monday and Tuesday, the team announced. However, Diggs left before practice began on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Concerned About Stefon Diggs

At Tuesday morning’s press conference, Bills head coach Sean McDermott alerted the media about Diggs’ absence at the Bills’ minicamp. McDermott was “very concerned” about Diggs skipping Tuesday’s practice.

However, Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the talented wide receiver was in Buffalo for minicamp.

“Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days, and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp,” Schefter tweeted.

After McDermott’s press conference, the Bills clarified that Diggs was at the team’s facility the past two days but left before Tuesday’s practice.

Stefon Diggs Is One Of The Best Wide Receivers In The NFL

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who is absent from mandatory minicamp today, is making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745M signing bonus as part of a March restructure. A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn’t really tradeable from Buffalo’s end. An unusual situation. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2023

A strange situation in Buffalo is brewing between Diggs and the Bills.

Because of the structure within Diggs’ contract, it would be difficult to trade the star receiver, according to NFL Network’s Tim Pelissero.

Since being traded to the Bills before the start of the 2020 season, Diggs has become one of the most reliable receivers in the league. As Josh Allen’s top target, Diggs has hauled in 338 catches for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Bills return to practice on Wednesday.

