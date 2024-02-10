Many thought DeMar DeRozan would be on the move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Especially with the Chicago Bulls in range of the play-in picture in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan’s contract was very tradeable along with a few other veterans the team currently possesses. However, the team has expressed interest in signing DeRozan to a contract extension. The feeling is mutual provided the offer is good enough. Regardless, there are still a few teams who would love to sign the veteran small forward.

DeMar DeRozan Open to Staying With Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan’s Numbers This Season

Despite the inconsistencies from the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan has been having another solid individual campaign. On the year, he is averaging numbers of 22.4 points, 4.1 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game to go along with a field goal percentage of 46.8 percent. Not to mention, DeRozan is also currently averaging an offensive rating of 121, a player efficiency rating of 18.6, and a true shooting percentage of 57.2 percent.

DeRozan is still one of the better wings in the NBA and can create his shot at any time. He is still one of, if not, the best mid-range shooter in the league. With that being said, there are plenty of teams from around the NBA who would welcome his scoring if he and the Bulls do not come to an agreement.

Teams Potentially Interested in the Small Forward

There will be a healthy market for DeMar DeRozan if a contract extension is not agreed to between him and the Chicago Bulls. One team who will certainly show interest is the Los Angeles Lakers. Considering DeRozan is from Compton, California, the chance to return must be enticing for the small forward. Speaking of Los Angeles, the Clippers could also turn their attention to DeMar DeRozan. Especially if they are unable to retain their star shooting guard, Paul George, though an agreement between those two parties does seem likely. DeRozan would be a solid replacement if Paul George does not return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Another squad who could show interest in the veteran small forward is the New York Knicks. The Knicks made a couple of key moves to shore up their depth this season. However, they are always looking to add stars to their roster. Even with the terrific depth the New York Knicks now possess, expect them to heavily pursue DeMar DeRozan if he does become available.