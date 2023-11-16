Possible Trade Destinations for DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls seem to be inching closer and closer to going into a full rebuild. Just hours after reports came out saying the Bulls are now more open to trade Zach LaVine, the team is now looking at possible trade destinations for their star small forward, DeMar DeRozan. The organization and DeRozan still cannot come to an agreement on a contract extension. He is currently on an expiring contract and the two sides cannot agree on the years and money that would be attached with a contract extension. With this in mind, there are a few teams who could use the mid-range maestro’s services. The Chicago Bulls are about to be very busy fielding calls about potential trade offers.

Possible Landing Spots for Chicago Bulls All-Star Small Forward, DeMar DeRozan

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are a young team led by young pieces such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. Bringing someone like DeRozan to provide another scoring option and a veteran presence could benefit this team. The Nets are an intriguing team who many say are one piece away from being true contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The team was still competitive after the infamous Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades last season. The Nets did lose in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers, but they were still a solid team with quality role players and a rising star embracing his new role in Mikal Bridges. With all of the young talent on this Brooklyn squad, DeRozan could potentially thrive as the veteran presence on this team.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers finally traded James Harden. However, that does not mean they will not look for reinforcements elsewhere. While Tyrese Maxey has started to elevate his game in Harden’s absence, the 76ers could still us a quality scoring forward at the wing position. A trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and DeMar DeRozan could present some problems from a “having too many ball dominant players in the rotation,” standpoint.

However, the 76ers have been dominant this year and adding a star who is hungry for a ring like DeMar DeRozan could give them some extra firepower. The Philadelphia 76ers are an interesting potential destination for DeRozan and have been known to make blockbuster trades in recent seasons.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in desperate need of any help they can get right now. Ja Morant is still serving his suspension and Marcus Smart was recently shaken up in their most recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team already has plenty of defensive prowess, but without Morant, they clearly lack a consistent scorer. Insert DeMar DeRozan.

Not only would DeRozan fill a weakness at the wing position, but he would also provide a go-to scorer during clutch situations. Once Ja Morant is back, then the team could possibly make a run and potentially get back into the Western Conference playoff picture. The Memphis identity for years has been defense, but in today’s league, you need to possess a go-to scorer more than ever. As a result, DeMar DeRozan makes all the sense in the world for the Grizzlies.