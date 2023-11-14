Potential Trade Destinations for Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls have became more willing to trade their star shooting guard, Zach LaVine, per Shams Charania. The Bulls have gotten off to a rocky start this season and even had a players-only meeting after their first game of the regular season when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine has been the center of a lot of trade speculation for awhile now, but it seems as if Chicago is now inching closer to a rebuild.

DeMar DeRozan is also on an expiring contract leaving his future in question with the franchise. As for LaVine, he is currently on year two of his five-year, $215 million contract which could cause some teams pause. However, there are still a few playoff teams that he would be well suited for and potentially elevate to the next echelon of contention.

Possible Trade Destinations for Chicago Bulls Shooting Guard, Zach LaVine

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been craving an All-Star sensation like Zach LaVine for awhile now. While Jalen Brunson is great, they are clearly still a star away from being a true threat in the Eastern Conference. Especially with power forward, Julius Randle, struggling from the field to start the new regular season.

A potential duo of Zach LaVine and Jalen Brunson would certainly shake up the Eastern Conference and bring some well-needed star power to a New York market that loves basketball. LaVine would not instantly make them championship contenders, but they would certainly improve their odds instantly.

Miami Heat

LaVine would be a great consolation for the Miami Heat after failing to attain Damian Lillard in the offseason. He would provide some offensive firepower which would take some pressure off of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Especially since the Heat lost a lot of depth in the offseason with players such as Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, and Max Strus finding new homes.

Miami currently ranks 25th in points per game at 109.5. They are also currently at 21st in team field goal percentage at 45.7 percent. With this in mind, trading for an offensive talent like Zach LaVine makes all the sense in the world for the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are not quite the juggernauts that they were last year. Much of this can be attributed by many of the other teams in the Western Conference improving. Meanwhile, the Kings remained somewhat stagnant. The Kings are currently sixth in the competitive Western Conference at 5-4.

Sacramento currently ranks 14th in points per game at 113.4 which is a steep drop from last year in this category. Last season, the team ranked first in points per game at 120.7. A backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine would instantly become one of the most dynamic backcourts in the entire league. Not to mention, giving Domantas Sabonis, an All-Star big man who is adept at passing and creating open looks, another weapon would give opposing defenses fits. With all of this in mind, these three destinations make the most sense for the Chicago Bulls two-time All-Star.