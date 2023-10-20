DeMar DeRozan Could be a Trade Candidate This Season

The Chicago Bulls have an important season coming up soon. They are still led by their star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. However, some drastic changes could arise if the team does not find success this year. Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently said that the team could deal DeMar DeRozan at the trade deadline considering he is on an expiring deal.

“One guy to keep an eye on, for everybody, the whole league, this year is DeMar DeRozan,” said Brian Windhorst on First Take. “If he doesn’t extend with the Bulls, I think he becomes a trade target as the season goes along.”

DeRozan will be a heavily sought after trade candidate if Chicago is struggling by the trade deadline.

DeMar DeRozan Could be Traded This Season Around Trade Deadline

DeMar DeRozan’s Impact

Despite getting older, DeRozan is still an All-Star worthy player. For his career, he has averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.4 total rebounds, and a steal per game. The six-time All-Star has also tallied an effective field goal percentage of 48.2 percent to go along with a career player efficiency rating of 19.0. DeRozan is still one of the deadliest mid-range shooters in the league.

As a result, he could benefit many teams with his ability to score at will. He currently possesses a career field goal percentage of 46.1 percent from 3-10 feet from the basket. One can see why DeRozan will be a heavily sought after player at the trade deadline. Especially when you consider he is still capable of putting up star-like numbers and is one of the better small forwards in today’s NBA.

Potential Trade Candidates for the Star Small Forward

There are few different suitors who will be in contention for DeMar DeRozan’s services. The Los Angeles Clippers are a team who could be in play. Especially if nothing is done on the James Harden front. Another team who could be interested in the small forward is the Dallas Mavericks.

If they are not having much success near the trade deadline with the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the team could make a splash to add more firepower. Chicago is a team looking to get back into postseason contention this year. As a result, DeRozan will be a major piece for them. However, if things are not going well by the trade deadline, the team could start looking to rebuild, beginning with trading their star small forward.

