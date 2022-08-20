Boxing Picks

Deontay Wilder Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Usyk Victory Yet Again

Paul Kelly
Linkedin
deontay wilder anthony joshua
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Deontay Wilder believes it will be a repeat of the first fight as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are all set for their rematch tonight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former WBA heavyweight champion of the world believes Usyk will again prove to be just too good for Joshua and claim a second victory over the Brit.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Deontay Wilder Prediction For Joshua vs Usyk Rematch

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, several boxers and celebrities have been giving their predictions on the fight and how they think it will play out.

Deontay Wilder is one of them. Wilder and Joshua have been rumoured to fight on several occasions, but as of yet have not. Wilder believes that him and Joshua will face each other one day, but that before then, Joshua will take another loss to Usyk.

‘The Bronze Bomber’, who returns to the ring on October 15th against Robert Helenius in a heavyweight bout, has his say on how he thinks Joshua vs Usyk 2 will go down:

“My heart says Usyk easily. He’s got the momentum now, and he was able to do it the last time around.”

How Will Usyk Win? Deontay Wilder Predicts Usyk To Beat AJ

Although Wilder is certain the Ukrainian will get his hand raised tonight and defend his three heavyweight crowns, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, the American heavyweight star thinks that Usyk could win via late stoppage or repeat the feat of the first fight and win again via unanimous decision. However, he insists that anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, so isn’t ruling out the Joshua win.

Wilder said: “This is boxing. At the end of the day you never know how it’s going to end up.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Already claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best Usyk vs Joshua 2 odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his three world heavyweight titles in the desert tonight. If you fancy a bet on the fight, check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night. Also make sure you don’t miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of tonight’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua from Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Moneyline Odds Play
Oleksandr Usyk -250 betonline ag
Anthony Joshua +180 betonline ag
Draw +1600 betonline ag

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer
Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Boxing Picks Featured
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Boxing Picks

Boxing Picks

Mike Tyson Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Usyk Will Win Rematch

Paul Kelly  •  7s
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in DE | Delaware Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in NV | Nevada Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in MT | Montana Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
Joshua vs Usyk Fight Card, Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in TX | Texas Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in GA | Georgia Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
More News