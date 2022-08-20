Deontay Wilder believes it will be a repeat of the first fight as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are all set for their rematch tonight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former WBA heavyweight champion of the world believes Usyk will again prove to be just too good for Joshua and claim a second victory over the Brit.

Deontay Wilder Prediction For Joshua vs Usyk Rematch

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, several boxers and celebrities have been giving their predictions on the fight and how they think it will play out.

Deontay Wilder is one of them. Wilder and Joshua have been rumoured to fight on several occasions, but as of yet have not. Wilder believes that him and Joshua will face each other one day, but that before then, Joshua will take another loss to Usyk.

‘The Bronze Bomber’, who returns to the ring on October 15th against Robert Helenius in a heavyweight bout, has his say on how he thinks Joshua vs Usyk 2 will go down:

“My heart says Usyk easily. He’s got the momentum now, and he was able to do it the last time around.”

How Will Usyk Win? Deontay Wilder Predicts Usyk To Beat AJ

Although Wilder is certain the Ukrainian will get his hand raised tonight and defend his three heavyweight crowns, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, the American heavyweight star thinks that Usyk could win via late stoppage or repeat the feat of the first fight and win again via unanimous decision. However, he insists that anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, so isn’t ruling out the Joshua win.

Wilder said: “This is boxing. At the end of the day you never know how it’s going to end up.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk -250 Anthony Joshua +180 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change