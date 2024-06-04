The Detroit Lions are expecting their young running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, to eventually blossom into one of the premier running backs in the entire NFL. What they are truly aiming for is for him to become a reliable pass-catcher.

“What we need him to do from a passing game standpoint is go to that next level,” Lions assistant head

coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said. “I do think there’s a certain difference between route running from the backfield and being a really, really sufficient and efficient check-down runner versus what it is to be a great route runner, a guy that can run all types of choice (routes). We know we’ve seen him do those things, but now can you go into the slot and do a little bit more down the field? Some intermediate stuff, can we continue to grow him there? And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Jahmyr Gibbs had a solid rookie campaign splitting snaps with David Montgomery.

Lions Want Running Back, Jahmyr Gibbs, to “Go to That Next Level,” as a Receiver

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Potential

After his rookie season, one can see why the Lions drafted Gibbs. He was third on the team in receptions as he logged 52 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown. A solid accomplishment considering the Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta on their team. Gibbs also rushed for 945 yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and 42 first downs. On top of that, he also logged 5.2 rushing yards per attempt, 63.0 rushing yards per game, and a rushing success rate of 46.7 percent. The future is very bright for Jahmyr Gibbs. Especially if Detroit can retain their terrific offensive line and develop Gibbs at an efficient rate.

A Bright Future for the Detroit Lions as a Whole

The Detroit Lions shocked the world last year. They were one game away from the Super Bowl. With the culture that head coach, Dan Campbell, has instilled into the locker room, bright days are on the horizon for Lions football. Per FanDuel, they are favored to win the NFC North next year at +145 odds. Detroit also had a solid draft where they addressed plenty of needs, particularly in the secondary. Considering all of this, the Lions should be in store for another winning campaign. Especially if running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, does take a step forward as a pass-catcher in the Lions’ backfield and in the true receiving game.