Featured

Lions, Jared Goff Agree to Four-Year Extension

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
jared goff chants around metro detroit (1)

The Detroit Lions have officially solidified their quarterback long-term. They have reportedly come to terms with Jared Goff on a four-year extension worth $212 million. The deal will come with $170 million in guaranteed money. Goff was apart of the trade that landed Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Since then, the trade has worked out for both teams with Stafford winning a Super Bowl and Goff finding new life with an electrifying Lions squad.

Detroit Lions Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Quarterback, Jared Goff

Jared Goff’s Turnaround With the Detroit Lions

While the contract extension may be a bit of an overpay, Jared Goff has resurrected his career in Detroit. Remember, the quarterback does have a Super Bowl appearance on his resume even if he did lose to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. With the Lions, Goff has thrown for 12,258 yards, 78 touchdowns to 27 interceptions, 1,121 completions, and has logged a completion percentage of 66.5 percent.

On top of this, the three-time Pro-Bowler also has a passer rating of 96.5 during his three-year tenure in Detroit and had a rating of 97.9 this past season. While Jared Goff may not be a tier-one quarterback in today’s NFL, he is still a serviceable signal caller that can win plenty of games. It should also be noted that the veteran quarterback has developed terrific chemistry with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. The Lions know this and understand they have a terrific offensive unit led by the former Los Angeles Ram.

Can the Lions Remain Dominant?

The Detroit Lions were one win and a failed fourth down conversion away from making the Super Bowl this past season. After bolstering their secondary in the NFL Draft and locking up star wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, long-term, Detroit should be considered a favorite yet again this coming year. Not to mention, they have a promising, young tight end in Sam LaPorta and a solid one-two punch in the ground game led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Head coach, Dan Campbell, deserves a ton of credit for turning around the culture in the locker room. While the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and the San Francisco 49ers will be back with a chip on their shoulders, one cannot overlook this gritty Detroit Lions squad. If Jared Goff continues to play at least at an above average level, the Lions’ future is looking extremely bright.

Topics  
Featured Lions News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

NFL Free Agency: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Joining Buffalo Bills

Author image Mathew Huff  •  4h
Featured
jared goff chants around metro detroit (1)
Lions, Jared Goff Agree to Four-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  4h
Featured
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Free Agency: Giants Sign Allen Robinson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 9 2024
Featured
michigan Missouri Sports Betting super bowl
NFL Free Agency: Titans, Tyler Boyd Agree on One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 7 2024
Featured
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Raiders Signing Michael Gallup to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 30 2024
Featured
Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver
Vikings Still Optimistic About Justin Jefferson Signing Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 29 2024
Featured
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown Agree on Four-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top