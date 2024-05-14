Lions, Jared Goff Agree to Four-Year Extension

The Detroit Lions have officially solidified their quarterback long-term. They have reportedly come to terms with Jared Goff on a four-year extension worth $212 million. The deal will come with $170 million in guaranteed money. Goff was apart of the trade that landed Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Since then, the trade has worked out for both teams with Stafford winning a Super Bowl and Goff finding new life with an electrifying Lions squad.

Detroit Lions Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Quarterback, Jared Goff

Jared Goff’s Turnaround With the Detroit Lions

While the contract extension may be a bit of an overpay, Jared Goff has resurrected his career in Detroit. Remember, the quarterback does have a Super Bowl appearance on his resume even if he did lose to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. With the Lions, Goff has thrown for 12,258 yards, 78 touchdowns to 27 interceptions, 1,121 completions, and has logged a completion percentage of 66.5 percent.

On top of this, the three-time Pro-Bowler also has a passer rating of 96.5 during his three-year tenure in Detroit and had a rating of 97.9 this past season. While Jared Goff may not be a tier-one quarterback in today’s NFL, he is still a serviceable signal caller that can win plenty of games. It should also be noted that the veteran quarterback has developed terrific chemistry with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. The Lions know this and understand they have a terrific offensive unit led by the former Los Angeles Ram.

Can the Lions Remain Dominant?

The Detroit Lions were one win and a failed fourth down conversion away from making the Super Bowl this past season. After bolstering their secondary in the NFL Draft and locking up star wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, long-term, Detroit should be considered a favorite yet again this coming year. Not to mention, they have a promising, young tight end in Sam LaPorta and a solid one-two punch in the ground game led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Head coach, Dan Campbell, deserves a ton of credit for turning around the culture in the locker room. While the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and the San Francisco 49ers will be back with a chip on their shoulders, one cannot overlook this gritty Detroit Lions squad. If Jared Goff continues to play at least at an above average level, the Lions’ future is looking extremely bright.