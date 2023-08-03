Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5th. Jake Paul will finally get to settle the beef with Nate Diaz and get into the boxing ring and square off against one another in a highly anticipated matchup. Paul has the chance to get another big win under his belt meanwhile, Diaz has the chance to shut Paul up and retire him from the sport of boxing with a win on Saturday night.

Does @NateDiaz209 have what it takes to be the first former MMA fighter to beat @JakePaul? 🤔 #PaulDiaz #PaulDiaz | SATURDAY | 8 PM ET | @ESPNPlus PPV pic.twitter.com/9UOJtO9Cbi — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2023

In Paul’s last fight, he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury for his first professional loss in boxing. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $30,000,000.

Jake Paul will box former lightweight and welterweight UFC contender Nate Diaz in a 10-round main event fight this Saturday night. This fight will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Jake Paul (-400) making him the heavy favorite.

Jake Paul fights out of Miami, Florida but is originally from Cleveland, Ohio.

He is currently dating Jutta Leerdam.

Age: 26

Born: Cleveland, Ohio

Height: 6'1″

Weight: 200 pounds

Reach: 76″

Coach/Trainer: Mike Brown

