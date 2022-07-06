Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul to Fight Hasim Rahman Jr on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden

Gia Nguyen
Jake Paul to Fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden

After calling Tommy Fury out of hiding, Jake Paul has announced that he’ll be canceling the fight with Fury for the second time.

Rumors have already started to surface on who Paul’s next opponent will be in the boxing ring on Aug. 6. It’s been reported that Paul is finalizing a deal with Hasim Rahman Jr, the son of a former world heavyweight champion who knocked out Lennox Lewis.

Read on below for more information on a potential Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr fight and to learn more about Paul’s next opponent.

Jake Paul Finalizing Deal to Fight Hasim Rahman Jr.

It appears time is up for Fury, as Paul has already moved on to his next opponent.

While Paul has been linked to the likes of Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva in the past, it seems like he will settle on a more seasoned fighter.

According to reports, Paul is finalizing a deal to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Rahman Jr. has a 12-1 boxing record but is coming off of his first professional loss after getting knocked out in April vs James McKenzie Morrison.

On the other hand, Paul is 5-0 since turning pro with four knockouts.

Hasim Rahman Jr. Predicts First-Round KO vs Jake Paul

While the fight has yet to be officially announced, Rahman Jr. hasn’t been shy about making his predictions for the Jake Paul fight.

Rahman Jr. is predicting that he will end the fight versus Paul with a first-round knockout.

Check out what Rahman Jr. had to say about his chances against Paul in the ring in an interview with SkySports last year:

“I would put my money on the fight ending in the first round, I wouldn’t say the first minute. I would feel kind of embarrassed if I let him out of the first round, I have to hold it down for boxing at that point…That’s the type of mentality I’d be coming in with.”

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Canceled For A Second Time

Jake Paul recently gave Fury an ultimatum and stayed true to his word on Wednesday, canceling his main event fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6.

After Fury was unable to make it to the US for a press conference to promote the Jake Paul fight, rumors started to surface that the Aug. 6 bout might be in jeopardy.

Since then, Paul hasn’t been shy about calling out Fury to come out of hiding.

Once the fight was officially canceled, Paul took to Twitter to go after Fury once again, tweeting “#TommyFumbles”, moments after issuing the termination letter.

Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
