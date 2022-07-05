REPORT: Jake Paul Issues Tommy Fury an Ultimatum for Next Fight

Jake Paul issued an ultimatum for Tommy Fury on Sunday, warning that he has three fighters ready to replace the British boxer. The former YouTube boxer is willing to call off his next fight unless Fury comes out of hiding. The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight was scheduled for August 6th, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. However, Fury was unable to make it to the United States for a press conference to promote the fight. Since then, Paul has been calling his opponent out for not stepping up to make the fight happen. Scroll down to find out what Paul said about the fight vs Fury.

Jake Paul Calls Tommy Fury Out Of Hiding

Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding. 3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 3, 2022

With the boxing match just over a month away, there are some serious doubts about whether the bout will come to fruition.

Fury has repeatedly insisted that he doesn’t know why he isn’t able to fly out to the US but Paul isn’t buying it.

In fact, he issued an ultimatum over the weekend, calling Fury out of hiding by Wednesday morning.

Paul issued this warning to Fury on Sunday:

“Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding. 3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different.”

With three other potential opponents lined up for the fight, Paul could potentially swap Fury out of the main event for the second time. Last year, Paul was forced to call upon Tyron Woodley after Fury broke a rib during training.

Who Could Replace Fury for Jake Paul’s Next Fight?

Paul recently claimed that he had three other opponents lined up for a potential boxing match. While several fighters have been linked to Paul over the last year, we’ll break down some of the most likely candidates to step in the ring with the undefeated boxer.

Check out some of the potential opponents for Jake Paul’s next fight below.

1. Nate Diaz

Dana White recently slammed Nate Diaz, telling the UFC fighter that he should step in the boxing ring to fight Jake Paul.

While a fight appears unlikely, Paul has a history of picking former UFC fighters as opponents in the boxing ring.

The top online sportsbooks have already released odds for a potential Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul fight.

Paul finds himself as a considerable +170 underdog with just a 37 percent chance to win versus Diaz in the boxing ring.

2. Mike Tyson

If the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is canceled, former heavyweight Mike Tyson could emerge as a potential candidate for the main event at Madison Square Garden.

After getting back in the ring for a celebrity boxing match versus Roy Jones Jr., it’s possible that the 55-year-old fighter could take his best shot at Paul to bring attention back to the sport of boxing.

Tyson has admitted to being a fan of Paul in the past and said he would be willing to fight the former YouTube boxer, but only if they can make a bout happen in 2022.

3. Blake McKernan

Also on the shortlist is little-known professional boxer Blake McKernan. The American was on the undercard with Paul when he fought on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones PPV in 2020.

McKernan faced former world champion Badou Jack, taking a brutal beating over ten rounds and losing by unanimous decision. At 13-1, McKernan could be the type of boxer that could help legitimize Paul in the ring.