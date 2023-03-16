Jamaal Williams Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Saints

Jamaal Williams now has a new home. As the free agency period continues, Williams is the latest premier running back to have found a new home. He will now be suiting up in black and gold this next season as he has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. With the Detroit Lions signing David Montgomery, Williams was bound to end up with a new squad. The deal is reportedly worth $12 million. With all of this in mind, the Saints got a great deal by bringing in the now-former Lions running back.

Jamaal Williams Signs With New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams’ Career

Williams has carved out a nice name for himself in Detroit. Throughout his career, he has rushed for 915 yards to couple with 3,652 total yards. In Williams’ career thus far, he has scored 30 touchdowns while scoring a career-best 17 touchdowns last season. It is also important to note that he was splitting carries with D’Andre Swift. Jamaal Williams was a fan favorite in Detroit for good reason and his production will certainly be missed. Not to mention, Williams also had some great moments in Green Bay at the beginning of his career. However, Williams will be a welcome sight in New Orleans.

How He Will Fit With the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have already made big moves this offseason. They brought in Derek Carr to become their new quarterback but were still able to retain Jameis Winston who will be a more than serviceable backup for the team. Now, the Saints will have an upgrade at the quarterback position along with a budding star at running back giving the offense dual-threat ability. Last season, New Orleans ranked 19th in the league in rushing at 116.6 yards per game.

This was with running back, Alvin Kamara, missing a significant amount of time. With Kamara also returning, New Orleans will now have a deadly one-two punch in the backfield between him and Jamaal Williams. That, or a blockbuster trade could be incoming that will be centered around Kamara. Regardless, the New Orleans Saints’ offense should be heavily improved this coming season. While it is only one move, this signing could be a huge factor in determining who wins the NFC South this coming year.

