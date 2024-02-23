Justin Fields “Tired of the Trade Talk”

Chicago Bears quarterback, Justin Fields, stirred up speculation after unfollowing the team on social media. However, Fields seems to be tired of the trade rumors and claims to just want a break from social media in general.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline. “It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? [The social media discourse is] either keep Fields, we want Fields. It’s either draft Caleb [Williams]. I'm tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”

The Chicago Bears quarterback has been mired in plenty of trade rumors for months now. With the Bears having the first pick in the NFL Draft, they are in prime position to select USC’s Caleb Williams if they want to go a different route at the quarterback position.

Justin Fields Ready for Trade Talk to be Done

Teams Linked to the Bears Quarterback

There have been a few teams linked to Justin Fields in trade rumors. One team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have been linked to a variety of quarterbacks, but many seem to be clamoring for the Bears quarterback to join them. Especially with how young Justin Fields still is and the potential for him to thrive in Mike Tomlin’s system. Another team who could be interested in Fields’ services is the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have already made it known they will be exploring every avenue to address their need at the quarterback spot this offseason. That could include engaging in negotiations with the Chicago Bears. Atlanta does have a roster consisting of plenty of talent. They could use this talent to sweeten a potential deal for Justin Fields. Last, but not least is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are undergoing a leadership change with Antonio Pierce remaining the head coach. Under him, Las Vegas was far from a team to be overlooked toward the end of the regular season. Remember, they upset the eventual champion, Kansas City Chiefs, on Christmas Day. With Justin Fields added to Pierce’s arsenal, the Raiders could be a dark-horse team in the AFC West.