Quarterback Justin Fields explained on The St. Brown Brothers podcast why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram.

Why Did Justin Fields Unfollow The Bears On Instagram?

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB. 📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Fields did not unfollow the team’s Instagram account to make a statement. He did this to get a break from football on his timeline.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.”

Fields said he still likes the Bears, comparing it to how a guy may still like a girl even if they’re not interacting. “Just because you don’t follow the girl on IG don’t mean you’re not messing with them,” Fields told the podcast.

“It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline,” Fields added. “I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? It’s either keep Fields, we want Fields. It’s either draft Caleb [Williams]. I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”

Watch the full podcast below.

What Will Chicago Bears Do With The First Pick?

So this is what the Caleb Williams hype is all about….60 yard perfectly thrown missile across the field pic.twitter.com/02BrtJe7ib — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 21, 2024

Thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The consensus top pick appears to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams. With Fields still under contract in Chicago, the Bears have a decision to make.

The Bears can select Williams with the first pick and then trade Fields for draft compensation. If the Bears pass on Williams and keep Fields, they can trade out of the first pick and receive significant draft compensation, including multiple first-round picks.

The Bears will likely make that decision in the next few weeks before NFL Free Agency begins on March 13.