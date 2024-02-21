NFL News and Rumors

Why Did Justin Fields Unfollow The Bears On Instagram?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown

Quarterback Justin Fields explained on The St. Brown Brothers podcast why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram.

Why Did Justin Fields Unfollow The Bears On Instagram?

Fields did not unfollow the team’s Instagram account to make a statement. He did this to get a break from football on his timeline.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.”

Fields said he still likes the Bears, comparing it to how a guy may still like a girl even if they’re not interacting. “Just because you don’t follow the girl on IG don’t mean you’re not messing with them,” Fields told the podcast.

“It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline,” Fields added. “I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? It’s either keep Fields, we want Fields. It’s either draft Caleb [Williams]. I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”

Watch the full podcast below.

What Will Chicago Bears Do With The First Pick?

Thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The consensus top pick appears to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams. With Fields still under contract in Chicago, the Bears have a decision to make.

The Bears can select Williams with the first pick and then trade Fields for draft compensation. If the Bears pass on Williams and keep Fields, they can trade out of the first pick and receive significant draft compensation, including multiple first-round picks.

The Bears will likely make that decision in the next few weeks before NFL Free Agency begins on March 13.

Topics  
Bears NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
justin fields 2

Does Justin Fields Unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram Signal a Trade?

Author image David Evans  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
jj mcarthy exits win versus penn state (1)
Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Features 4 QBs In First 8 Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Will Raiders Release Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
NFL News and Rumors
jayden daniels 2
Why Are Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye Trending on Twitter/X? See Sportsbooks’ Draft Projections
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2024
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_taylor-swift-chiefs-packers-game-dec34
Young Female Super Bowl 2024 Viewers Increased by 24% From 2023 Thanks to the Taylor Swift Effect
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Watch: Travis Kelce Recaps Super Bowl LVIII On New Heights Podcast
Watch: Travis Kelce Recaps Super Bowl LVIII On New Heights Podcast
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 1 Opponent Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top