The Chicago Bears face a pivotal decision this offseason regarding their quarterback situation. Amidst swirling rumors, a recent social media development has fueled speculation: Justin Fields, the Bears’ quarterback, has unfollowed the team on Instagram. This move sent Bears fans into a frenzy, igniting debates and theories that Fields is being traded.

Did Fields Unfollow Bears on IG?

Bears social media erupted Monday night when fans noticed Justin Fields was no longer following the Chicago Bears’ official Instagram account. However, it’s important to note that it’s uncertain if Fields was ever following the Bears on Instagram, and if he was, the exact timing of when he unfollowed them is unknown.

What’s clear is that Fields, not particularly active on social media, currently does not follow the team.

Justin Fields doesn’t follow the #Bears on Instagram anymore… pic.twitter.com/U6aRsj5N8m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2024

Bears Preparing to Take Caleb Williams as First NFL Draft Pick

The Bears have been in deliberations over the past weeks, aiming to finalize their quarterback plans ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine. The consensus in NFL circles suggests that Chicago might trade Justin Fields and opt for a rookie, presumably USC quarterback Caleb Williams, with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adding to the intrigue, fans’ discovery of Fields’ Instagram activity—or lack thereof—has led to rampant speculation. Many believe that modern athletes often communicate messages through their social media actions. In Fields’ case, this could be a sign of his awareness of the Bears’ plans, or perhaps a reaction to the uncertainty surrounding his position with the team.

The Bears’ general manager, Ryan Poles, faces a defining decision. The options are manifold: trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the first overall pick, keep Fields and trade the pick, or even draft a quarterback and bench him for a period, depending on Fields’ performance. This could be a defining moment in both their careers.

Fields Still Following Team on Twitter/X

While Fields is still following the Bears on Twitter/X, the Instagram unfollowing has certainly stirred discussions. Is he expressing discontent with the Bears’ lack of clear commitment to him or his uncertain status with the team? We guess only time will tell.

The Bears seem to prefer maintaining ambiguity in their decision-making process, potentially to maximize leverage in any forthcoming moves. This strategy, while frustrating for fans and possibly for Fields, is arguably a prudent approach in the high-stakes environment of NFL team management.