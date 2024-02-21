NFL News and Rumors

Does Justin Fields Unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram Signal a Trade?

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Chicago Bears face a pivotal decision this offseason regarding their quarterback situation. Amidst swirling rumors, a recent social media development has fueled speculation: Justin Fields, the Bears’ quarterback, has unfollowed the team on Instagram. This move sent Bears fans into a frenzy, igniting debates and theories that Fields is being traded.

Did Fields Unfollow Bears on IG?

Bears social media erupted Monday night when fans noticed Justin Fields was no longer following the Chicago Bears’ official Instagram account. However, it’s important to note that it’s uncertain if Fields was ever following the Bears on Instagram, and if he was, the exact timing of when he unfollowed them is unknown.

What’s clear is that Fields, not particularly active on social media, currently does not follow the team.

Bears Preparing to Take Caleb Williams as First NFL Draft Pick

The Bears have been in deliberations over the past weeks, aiming to finalize their quarterback plans ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine. The consensus in NFL circles suggests that Chicago might trade Justin Fields and opt for a rookie, presumably USC quarterback Caleb Williams, with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adding to the intrigue, fans’ discovery of Fields’ Instagram activity—or lack thereof—has led to rampant speculation. Many believe that modern athletes often communicate messages through their social media actions. In Fields’ case, this could be a sign of his awareness of the Bears’ plans, or perhaps a reaction to the uncertainty surrounding his position with the team.

The Bears’ general manager, Ryan Poles, faces a defining decision. The options are manifold: trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the first overall pick, keep Fields and trade the pick, or even draft a quarterback and bench him for a period, depending on Fields’ performance. This could be a defining moment in both their careers.

Fields Still Following Team on Twitter/X

While Fields is still following the Bears on Twitter/X, the Instagram unfollowing has certainly stirred discussions. Is he expressing discontent with the Bears’ lack of clear commitment to him or his uncertain status with the team? We guess only time will tell.

The Bears seem to prefer maintaining ambiguity in their decision-making process, potentially to maximize leverage in any forthcoming moves. This strategy, while frustrating for fans and possibly for Fields, is arguably a prudent approach in the high-stakes environment of NFL team management.

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top