Le’Veon Bell Takes On Former UFC Star Uriah Hall In Second Boxing Fight

Paul Kelly
Uriah Hall vs Le'Veon Bell
Former NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell, is set to face former UFC fighter, Uriah Hall on the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva undercard. The event takes place on October 29th from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

Le’Veon Bell Faces Second Boxing Fight Against Former UFC Star

It has been announced that former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, will step into the boxing ring to face the former NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell. That’s right, it was announced on Thursday that Bell and Hall will be on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29th.

The event goes down at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with ‘The Problem Child’ headlining the event against the former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Le’Veon Bell, who made his professional boxing debut last month when he knocked out fellow NFL star Adrian Peterson, faces a step up in class this time around against the former MMA superstar.

Odds have been released from BetOnline, who make Bell the +400 underdog going into the fight. Hall goes into the bout as the overriding -600 favorite. Hall opened as a -500 favorite, but those odds quickly moved in his direction. Read the current odds and betting numbers below.

Uriah Hall vs Le’Veon Bell Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Uriah Hall -600 Le'Veon Bell Takes On Former UFC Star Uriah Hall In Second Boxing Fight
Le’Veon Bell +400 Le'Veon Bell Takes On Former UFC Star Uriah Hall In Second Boxing Fight
Draw +2000 Le'Veon Bell Takes On Former UFC Star Uriah Hall In Second Boxing Fight

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Boxing News and Rumors
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
