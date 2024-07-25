Michael Pittman Jr. “Chasing Respect,” This Coming Season

Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts is coming into the new year after inking a three-year, $70 million contract extension. Despite this, he knows he still has something to prove and will be “chasing respect, “this year.

“The whole thing that comes with being an older guy, it’s like I’m known now but I need to get to that next level, that next tier,” the star wide receiver said.

Pittman Jr. is considered one of the most underrated wideouts in the league by many peers. This could be likened to the Colts being a middle of the pack team the last few years. However, the talent is clearly there when it comes to the four-year receiver.

Michael Pittman Jr. Looking to Solidify Himself as a Top Wideout in the League

Michael Pittman Jr.’s Impact and Potential

There is a reason the Colts granted such a lucrative extension to their star receiver. For his career, Michael Pittman Jr. has already logged numbers of 336 receptions for 3,662 receiving yards, 10.9 yards per reception, and 15 receiving touchdowns. Not to mention, he has also recorded 5.4 receptions per game, 59.1 yards per game, a catch percentage of 69.0 percent, and a receiving success rate of 54.2 percent. The Colts are hoping they have found their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson. If so, then Michael Pittman Jr. could become a household name sooner than later. With consistent quarterback play, the wideout should have no issues living up to the three-year contract extension he signed this offseason. All in all, it will be interesting to see if Pittman Jr. can help elevate the Colts. Especially in the interesting AFC South division.

Can the Indianapolis Colts be a Dark Horse This Coming Season?

The Indianapolis Colts certainly have their work cut out for them this coming season. They are competing in a division with the likes of the Houston Texans led by C.J. Stroud and the Jacksonville Jaguars led by Trevor Lawrence. However, the Colts could still be a dark horse team, especially if the young quarterback, Anthony Richardson, remains healthy. There are still some areas to address with Indianapolis. Still, do not forget they were a fourth down conversion away from potentially snagging a Wild Card spot last year. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised if Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts are one of the surprises that come out of this coming NFL campaign.