Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence Discussing Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence are reportedly discussing a contract discussion which would pay him around $50 million annually. Lawrence has already talked about how much he loves the organization and his willingness to play long-term for Jacksonville.

“I’d love to, obviously, be a Jag for as long as possible,” the quarterback said. “We love it here and I love where we’re headed as an organization and feel like I’m just getting better every year. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. So, from that standpoint, obviously, yeah, that would be great.”

The Jaguars are coming off a year where they finished with a win-loss record of 9-8 and were mired with key injuries at the end of the regular season.

Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence Discussing Possible Contract Extension

Trevor Lawrence’s Career Thus Far

When one looks at Trevor Lawrence’s numbers, it is clear why the Jaguars have no doubts. When you get a top-10 quarterback in today’s NFL, you do everything in your power to keep them long term. For his career, Lawrence has already logged 58 passing touchdowns to 39 interceptions, 11,770 passing yards, and a completion percentage of 63.8 percent.

On top of that, the former first overall draft pick has recorded a passer rating of 85.0 including a rating of 95.2 during his Pro-Bowl season in the 2022-23 campaign. Lawrence’s future is very promising, and it is clear why the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to lock him up long-term. When one talks about the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in the NFL, Lawrence’s name is one that always pops up in this conversation.

Can the Jaguars Bounce Back This Coming Season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a competitive AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts are always competitive, and the Houston Texans are only going to improve with C.J. Stroud at the quarterback position. Especially since the Texans just added Stefon Diggs this offseason. Even the Tennessee Titans are a team one cannot overlook, despite some of their struggles.

As for the Jaguars, they have made a few key moves this offseason. They signed wide receiver, Gabe Davis, who should help fill the void left by Calvin Ridley. Jacksonville also added Arik Armstead and Mitch Morse. Two additions that could go down as a couple of the best signings of the offseason. The talent is there for the Jaguars to bounce back and reclaim the AFC South. However, the Houston Texans are also hungry and have a young signal caller who is set to have a promising career.