Titans, Calvin Ridley Agree to Four-Year, $92 Million Deal

After losing star running back, Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans have finally made a splash in free agency. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver, Calvin Ridley. The deal is for four years and worth $92 million. $50 million is also guaranteed. Ridley played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being suspended the past couple years for illegal sports betting. The former Alabama product was able to solidify himself as a solid second option for quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Calvin Ridley proved that he still had something left in the proverbial tank last year and it has now netted him a nice, new contract.

Calvin Ridley’s Impact

Ridley had a 1,000-plus yard season with the Jaguars. He recorded 1,016 receiving yards to be exact. On top of this, the former Falcons wide receiver also logged 76 receptions, eight receiving touchdowns, and 59.8 receiving yards per game in 17 games. Ridley was also utilized a bit in the running game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, he recorded 23 rushing yards on nine carries with his longest rushing attempt being one that went for 18 yards.

As for his potential, Calvin Ridley has always had a high ceiling. His career numbers reflect this as he has recorded totals of 324 receptions, 4,358 receiving yards, 36 receiving touchdowns, and a career catch percentage of 62.8 percent. All in all, this was a solid signing for the Tennessee Titans for. Especially as they look to rebuild around a young quarterback.

Another Weapon for Second-Year Quarterback, Will Levis

Calvin Ridley will join an arsenal that already has the likes of Deandre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. Tennessee having a crop of savvy, veteran wide receivers could have a huge impact for second-year quarterback, Will Levis. Levis may not exactly be a household name, but he did show flashes for the Titans last season.

Time will tell if he can make a significant jump in his sophomore campaign. Adding another receiving weapon like Calvin Ridley should help open the playbook for the Tennessee Titans. It will be difficult for the Titans to make noise in their division as the Texans and Jaguars have high aspirations this coming season. However, the Titans have the personnel to make some noise this coming year and are a team one cannot overlook. Adding Calvin Ridley to their receiving core reinforces this point. It is safe to say Will Levis’ job just got somewhat easier with this signing.