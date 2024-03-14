Featured

Titans, Calvin Ridley Agree to Four-Year, $92 Million Deal

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0)

After losing star running back, Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans have finally made a splash in free agency. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver, Calvin Ridley. The deal is for four years and worth $92 million. $50 million is also guaranteed. Ridley played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being suspended the past couple years for illegal sports betting. The former Alabama product was able to solidify himself as a solid second option for quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Calvin Ridley proved that he still had something left in the proverbial tank last year and it has now netted him a nice, new contract.

Tennessee Titans Agree to Terms With Wide Receiver, Calvin Ridley, on Four-Year, $92 Million Deal

Calvin Ridley’s Impact

Ridley had a 1,000-plus yard season with the Jaguars. He recorded 1,016 receiving yards to be exact. On top of this, the former Falcons wide receiver also logged 76 receptions, eight receiving touchdowns, and 59.8 receiving yards per game in 17 games. Ridley was also utilized a bit in the running game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, he recorded 23 rushing yards on nine carries with his longest rushing attempt being one that went for 18 yards.

As for his potential, Calvin Ridley has always had a high ceiling. His career numbers reflect this as he has recorded totals of 324 receptions, 4,358 receiving yards, 36 receiving touchdowns, and a career catch percentage of 62.8 percent. All in all, this was a solid signing for the Tennessee Titans for. Especially as they look to rebuild around a young quarterback.

Another Weapon for Second-Year Quarterback, Will Levis

Calvin Ridley will join an arsenal that already has the likes of Deandre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. Tennessee having a crop of savvy, veteran wide receivers could have a huge impact for second-year quarterback, Will Levis. Levis may not exactly be a household name, but he did show flashes for the Titans last season.

Time will tell if he can make a significant jump in his sophomore campaign. Adding another receiving weapon like Calvin Ridley should help open the playbook for the Tennessee Titans. It will be difficult for the Titans to make noise in their division as the Texans and Jaguars have high aspirations this coming season. However, the Titans have the personnel to make some noise this coming year and are a team one cannot overlook. Adding Calvin Ridley to their receiving core reinforces this point. It is safe to say Will Levis’ job just got somewhat easier with this signing.

Topics  
Featured News NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Titans
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Detroit Lions players celebrate

Eagles Bringing Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Three-Year Deal

Author image Mathew Huff  •  21h
Featured
Titans running back Derrick Henry
NFL Free Agency: Derrick Henry, Ravens Agree to Two-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 13 2024
Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest - Patty Mills
Miami Heat Agree to Terms With Patty Mills
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 5 2024
Featured
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
Vikings Not Interested in Trading Justin Jefferson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 29 2024
Featured
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass.
LeBron James Seeking Multi-Year Deal With Lakers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 27 2024
Featured
Atlanta Falcons NFL
Atlanta Falcons Looking to Address Quarterback Position This Offseason
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 20 2024
Featured
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.
Nikola Jokic Opens Door For Luka Doncic to Eventually Join Denver
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top