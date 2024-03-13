NFL Free Agency: Derrick Henry, Ravens Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash in free agency. They have reportedly agreed to terms with running back, Derrick Henry. Henry, who was once considered the best back in the entire NFL, had another 1,000-plus rushing season. He is also getting older, but a change of scenery could also be exactly what benefits him. Henry will now have a legitimate chance at a Super Bowl as many speculate the Tennessee Titans to start a rebuild process. The deal is a two-year contract worth $16 million with $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year. Baltimore is one of the top rushing teams in the NFL and Henry should be a solid fit in their offensive scheme.

Baltimore Ravens and Derrick Henry Agree to Two-Year Deal Worth $16 Million

Derrick Henry’s Impact

Henry has been a staple in Tennessee for many years now and done many great things for the Titans. Last season, he finished with totals of 1,167 rushing yards on 280 carries, 12 touchdowns, 28 receptions, and 214 receiving yards. Henry has always been a prominent power back and was one of the toughest players to bring down in his prime. Throughout his career, he has logged numbers of 9,502 rushing yards, 90 rushing touchdowns, 79.8 rushing yards per game, and 17.1 rushing attempts per game. Considering Henry is going into year nine as a high-volume running back, one cannot fault the Titans for letting the four-time Pro-Bowler go. Especially if they are ready to rebuild. However, he still has some gas left in the proverbial tank. Henry could be an x-factor in the Baltimore Ravens’ high-powered offense.

Is He the Missing Piece for Baltimore?

The Ravens still need to address some voids at the wide receiver position. However, Derrick Henry is not a bad addition. He gives Lamar Jackson another weapon in the backfield to throw to in check-down situations and should thrive in Baltimore’s run-heavy offense. The Ravens have lost some firepower this free agency with the likes of Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, Devin Duvernay, Ronald Darby, John Simpson, Tyler Ott, and Del’Shawn Phillips all departing for different teams. Adding a star like Derrick Henry is a nice consolation prize. Even if it is already adding to a strong suit of a high-powered Baltimore Ravens squad. It is also beneficial for Henry as he will now be on a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Time will tell if Derrick Henry is the missing piece for the Ravens. However, he is certainly in a better situation now than he was in Tennessee.