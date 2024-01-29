The AFC Championship Game started out as a shootout Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens producing three touchdown drives on the teams’ initial four series.

The matchup at M&T Bank Stadium then turned into a grudge match, coming down to the Ravens being forced into two fourth-quarter turnovers in the end zone, sealing the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons.

The party continues for the Chiefs …

"YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTYYYYYYYYY" – Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/j7qSfP6SfJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Before kickoff, the Harbaughs hugged it out. In a pregame family shared by family, Jim Harbaugh, who coached Michigan to a CFP title 20 days ago and accepted the offer to become the new coach of the Los Angles Chargers on Tuesday, embraced his brother, John, before leading the Ravens against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs …

The Chiefs looked ready entering their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance …

Nothing like a little pre-game trash talk, eh? …

Chiefs and Ravens exchanging some words on the field before kickoff. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eBCqrs4ru4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs’ offense came out strong as tight end Travis Kelce opened the game’s scoring on their first possession, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went 30 of 39 for 241 yards …

OH MY GOODNESS TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/b8W7hs0ih4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

After Kelce capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive, the NFL now mandates airtime of Taylor Swift celebrating in a suite …

The Travis Kelce suite is going WILD pic.twitter.com/xYvxZnme70 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Kelce also snared an NFL record Sunday …

Travis Kelce (152) passes Jerry Rice (151) in postseason receptions. pic.twitter.com/QNcgiIyMwH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs didn’t lead for long. Two minutes, 43 seconds later, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers on a 30-yard TD …

On the Chiefs’ second possession, running back Isiah Pacheco scored on a 2-yard run, giving the visitors the lead for good. Although few would have thought that at the time. It was the first time the Ravens’ defense yielded TDs on each of its opponent’s first two drives this season …

Another long drive, another TD. pic.twitter.com/LNVNVlpA0c — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

During the 16-play, 75-yard drive, the Chiefs converted on five of six third- and fourth-down attempts. The possession absorbed 9:02, the longest drive of Mahomes’ career …

PACHECO AND THE CHIEFS BACK IN THE END ZONE pic.twitter.com/7rjOuxizrA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Despite the Chiefs’ offense struggling to produce second half points, the Ravens appeared to cut into the then-10-point deficit, but Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed made one of the key plays of the season, forcing a diving Flowers to fumble at the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter …

A story in four parts. pic.twitter.com/Mb7HOD5dr3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Jackson likely will receive the NFL’s MVP award, but he didn’t look like the league’s top player in the fourth quarter Sunday. After overthrowing Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens QB threw an end-zone interception with 6:54 remaining …

RED ZONE PICK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1tokokqJPD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Facing his own playoff demons, Jackson took the effort hard …

Lamar Jackson appears to be in disbelief on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/ttHsj8TFKS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Final score: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10 …

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" 🗣️ The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl 🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/qsyHBLz6xc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 28, 2024

Lovers’ lane now leads to the Super Bowl – and the potential for big ratings with the Swifties …

The Chiefs will attempt to repeat Super Bowl titles against the winner of Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers …

Playoff Patrick strikes again 😁 pic.twitter.com/uk5LashWcy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024