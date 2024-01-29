NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch Kansas City Chiefs Take Advantage of Undisciplined Baltimore Ravens During AFC Championship Game Victory At M&T Bank Stadium

The AFC Championship Game started out as a shootout Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens producing three touchdown drives on the teams’ initial four series.

The matchup at M&T Bank Stadium then turned into a grudge match, coming down to the Ravens being forced into two fourth-quarter turnovers in the end zone, sealing the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons.

The party continues for the Chiefs …

Before kickoff, the Harbaughs hugged it out. In a pregame family shared by family, Jim Harbaugh, who coached Michigan to a CFP title 20 days ago and accepted the offer to become the new coach of the Los Angles Chargers on Tuesday, embraced his brother, John, before leading the Ravens against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs …

The Chiefs looked ready entering their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance …

Nothing like a little pre-game trash talk, eh? …

The Chiefs’ offense came out strong as tight end Travis Kelce opened the game’s scoring on their first possession, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went 30 of 39 for 241 yards …

After Kelce capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive, the NFL now mandates airtime of Taylor Swift celebrating in a suite …

Kelce also snared an NFL record Sunday …

The Chiefs didn’t lead for long. Two minutes, 43 seconds later, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers on a 30-yard TD …

On the Chiefs’ second possession, running back Isiah Pacheco scored on a 2-yard run, giving the visitors the lead for good. Although few would have thought that at the time. It was the first time the Ravens’ defense yielded TDs on each of its opponent’s first two drives this season …

During the 16-play, 75-yard drive, the Chiefs converted on five of six third- and fourth-down attempts. The possession absorbed 9:02, the longest drive of Mahomes’ career …

Despite the Chiefs’ offense struggling to produce second half points, the Ravens appeared to cut into the then-10-point deficit, but Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed made one of the key plays of the season, forcing a diving Flowers to fumble at the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter …

Jackson likely will receive the NFL’s MVP award, but he didn’t look like the league’s top player in the fourth quarter Sunday. After overthrowing Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens QB threw an end-zone interception with 6:54 remaining …

Facing his own playoff demons, Jackson took the effort hard …

Final score: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10 …

Lovers’ lane now leads to the Super Bowl – and the potential for big ratings with the Swifties …

The Chiefs will attempt to repeat Super Bowl titles against the winner of Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top