Boxing Picks

Mike Tyson Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Usyk Will Win Rematch

Paul Kelly
Linkedin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, believes Oleksandr Usyk will prove to be too strong once again for Anthony Joshua. The youngest world heavyweight champion in history thinks that Usyk has more strings to his bow and will be able to deal with whatever ‘AJ’ throws at him tonight in the ring at the Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Mike Tyson Prediction For Joshua vs Usyk Rematch

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, several boxers and celebrities have been giving their predictions on the fight and how they think it will play out.

Mike Tyson is one of them. The man formerly known as ‘the baddest man on the planet’, thinks that the Ukrainian superstar will be too strong for AJ as he has more skills in his boxing arsenal.

‘Iron Mike’, who fought last year in a boxing return exhibition fight versus Roy Jones Jr, had this to say on the Usyk vs Joshua rematch:

“It’s gonna be hard to beat him,” Tyson said. “It’s gonna be hard to beat Usyk because he’s fast and he outpunched Joshua with his jab. Joshua has to learn to deal with his jab.

“Usyk’s too fast for Joshua, Joshua has to put a lot of pressure on him and keep it on him all night.

“He’s a powerful puncher, but he’s not as accurate – you’ve gotta be accurate against a guy like that.”

How Will Usyk Win? Mike Tyson Predicts Usyk To Beat AJ

Although Usyk is certain the Ukrainian will get his hand raised tonight and defend his three heavyweight crowns for the very first time, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, the former boxing phenomenon thinks that Usyk will box a smart fight and land the jab on Joshua all night.

The former heavyweight assassin said: “Because Usyk moves so much, the jab is educated and he just outsmarts the guy. I can see him doing that again to Joshua.”

It looks like Tyson is hinting at a decision victory for Usyk. The 56-year-old New Yorker does think Joshua can cause Usyk some problems, but that ultimately Usyk’s boxing IQ and ability will win him the fight once again.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Already claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best Usyk vs Joshua 2 odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his three world heavyweight titles in the desert tonight. If you fancy a bet on the fight, check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night. Also make sure you don’t miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of tonight’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua from Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Moneyline Odds Play
Oleksandr Usyk -250 betonline ag
Anthony Joshua +180 betonline ag
Draw +1600 betonline ag

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer
Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Boxing Picks Featured
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Boxing Picks

Boxing Picks
deontay wilder anthony joshua

Deontay Wilder Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Usyk Victory Yet Again

Paul Kelly  •  16min
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in DE | Delaware Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in NV | Nevada Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in MT | Montana Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
Joshua vs Usyk Fight Card, Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in TX | Texas Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
Boxing Picks
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in GA | Georgia Sports Betting
Owen Fulda  •  1h
More News