Mike Tyson Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Usyk Will Win Rematch

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, believes Oleksandr Usyk will prove to be too strong once again for Anthony Joshua. The youngest world heavyweight champion in history thinks that Usyk has more strings to his bow and will be able to deal with whatever ‘AJ’ throws at him tonight in the ring at the Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia.

Mike Tyson Prediction For Joshua vs Usyk Rematch

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, several boxers and celebrities have been giving their predictions on the fight and how they think it will play out.

Mike Tyson is one of them. The man formerly known as ‘the baddest man on the planet’, thinks that the Ukrainian superstar will be too strong for AJ as he has more skills in his boxing arsenal.

‘Iron Mike’, who fought last year in a boxing return exhibition fight versus Roy Jones Jr, had this to say on the Usyk vs Joshua rematch:

“It’s gonna be hard to beat him,” Tyson said. “It’s gonna be hard to beat Usyk because he’s fast and he outpunched Joshua with his jab. Joshua has to learn to deal with his jab.

“Usyk’s too fast for Joshua, Joshua has to put a lot of pressure on him and keep it on him all night.

“He’s a powerful puncher, but he’s not as accurate – you’ve gotta be accurate against a guy like that.”

How Will Usyk Win? Mike Tyson Predicts Usyk To Beat AJ

Although Usyk is certain the Ukrainian will get his hand raised tonight and defend his three heavyweight crowns for the very first time, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, the former boxing phenomenon thinks that Usyk will box a smart fight and land the jab on Joshua all night.

The former heavyweight assassin said: “Because Usyk moves so much, the jab is educated and he just outsmarts the guy. I can see him doing that again to Joshua.”

It looks like Tyson is hinting at a decision victory for Usyk. The 56-year-old New Yorker does think Joshua can cause Usyk some problems, but that ultimately Usyk’s boxing IQ and ability will win him the fight once again.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk -250 Anthony Joshua +180 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change