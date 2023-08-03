Boxing News and Rumors

Nate Diaz Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Garrett Kerman
"SHOWTIME, WME|IMG, and MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS VIP Pre-Fight Party Arrivals on the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet For "Mayweather VS McGregor"

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5th. Jake Paul will finally get to settle the beef with Nate Diaz and get into the boxing ring and square off against one another in a highly anticipated matchup. Paul has the chance to get another big win under his belt meanwhile, Diaz has the chance to shut Paul up and retire him from the sport of boxing with a win on Saturday night.

In Diaz’s last fight with the UFC, he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round winning his first fight since 2019. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $971,000.

Nate Diaz’s Net Worth

Nate Diaz was a long time UFC fighter before he fought out his contract, he made an estimated $7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $8 Million.

Nate Diaz has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2004 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2007 after winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 5.

Nate Diaz’s UFC Record

Dustin Poirier holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-13 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 13 wins by submission. He will look to obtain his first professional boxing win when he takes on Jake Paul this Saturday night.

Nate Diaz’s Next Fight

Nate Diaz will make his professional boxing debut when he takes on Jake Paul in a 10-round fight on Saturday August 5th. This fight will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Nate Diaz (+320) making him a big underdog.

Nate Diaz’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Nate Diaz fights out of Stockton, California.

He is happily married to his wife Misty Brown.

  • Age: 38
  • Born: Stockton, California
  • Height: 6’0″
  • Weight: 171 pounds
  • Reach: 76″
  • Coach/Trainer: Richard Perez

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
