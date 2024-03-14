NFL Free Agency: Colts, Joe Flacco Agree to One-Year Deal

After losing Gardner Minshew to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts have now addressed their need for a backup quarterback. Veteran quarterback, Joe Flacco, has agreed to terms with the Colts on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. He will back up the young phenom, Anthony Richardson, who will be entering his second NFL season. The former Super Bowl MVP was picked up mid-season by the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns last year. He shocked many peers. The veteran quarterback helped lead the Browns to a playoff birth and played well for the most part in the short time he was with the organization. It paid dividends as he once again has a job, even if it is only as a backup quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts Agree to One-Year Deal With Quarterback, Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s Short Stint With Cleveland

As alluded to already, Flacco played well in his short stint with the Browns. In five games, he went 4-1, had a touchdown to interception ratio of 13-8, and threw for 1,616 yards to couple with a completion percentage of 60.3 percent. For his career, Flacco has thrown for 43,936 yards, 245 touchdowns to 155 interceptions. Not to mention, he possesses a completion percentage of 61.8 percent.

Flacco’s short stint with the Browns last season also netted him the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Now, he will serve as a serviceable backup quarterback and mentor for the Indianapolis Colts who will be looking to surprise many peers. While they reside in the same division as the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts proved last season that they are a team that can win key games, even when they are not favored.

Other Moves the Colts Have Made in NFL Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts have made a few key moves so far this offseason. They wisely brought back wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., on a three-year, $70 million extension. On top of this, the Colts also signed linebacker, Zaire Franklin. They also signed defensive back, Kenny Moore II, who will provide some veteran leadership to a very young cornerback room.

Indianapolis also retained defensive tackle, Grover Stewart, and defensive end, Tyquan Lewis. While most of these moves may not make the top headlines, there is something to be said about the Colts maintaining a good portion of their core that already has chemistry together. One thing is for certain, the AFC South is going to be an interesting division to pay attention to this coming NFL season.