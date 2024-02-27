Entering the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach, Antonio Pierce, and general manager, Tom Telesco. One of the questions surrounding the Raiders involves the status of wide receiver Davante Adams. Will the Raiders elect to keep or trade Adams?

Will The Raiders Trade WR Davante Adams?

New #Raiders GM Tom Telesco emphasizes that WR Davante Adams is not going anywhere, despite some trade rumors: "He's a Raider." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2024

With rumors swirling about Adams’ availability, Telesco set the record straight about his star wide receiver.

“He’s a Raider,” Telesco told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday.

Adams is still a top pass-catching talent. In 2023, Adams had his fourth-straight season of 100+ catches and 1,000+ yards. However, Adams’ eight touchdowns were the receiver’s second-lowest total in eight seasons.

Despite hearing his name in trade rumors, Adams has yet to ask out of Las Vegas. During Super Bowl week, Adams shared his excitement to play under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who he worked with in Green Bay.

"…we've had success together. So it's definitely exciting." Getsy was a #Packers QC coach in 2014-15, Adams' position coach in 16-17, QB coach in 19, QB coach & passing game coordinator in 20 and 21. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) February 8, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Have Questions At Quarterback

Check out the answers to your most pressing questions heading into the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine#RaiderNationhttps://t.co/BmuOJIm38A — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 15, 2024

One thing for certain is when the Raiders begin the 2024 season, they will not be without Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders are expected to release the veteran quarterback when the new league year begins on March 13.

With Garoppolo on the way out, the quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster include Aidan O’Connell and Brain Hoyer.

The Raiders will need to bring in another quarterback. How they go about it is up for debate.

Las Vegas holds the No. 13 pick in the upcoming draft. If Vegas wants to take Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, they will likely need to trade into the top 3.

The Raiders could also try to sign a veteran like Russell Wilson in free agency.