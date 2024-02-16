NFL News and Rumors

Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Will Raiders Release Him?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas is coming to an end. The Raiders quarterback is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. Will the Raiders keep or release Garoppolo?

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended

According to Schefter’s report, Garoppolo used a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the NFL.

Garoppolo, 32, will not appeal and miss the first two games of the 2024 season.

When Garoppolo serves the suspension, it will likely come for another team, as the Raiders are expected to release the veteran quarterback this offseason. The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year, which begins in March. If Garoppolo is on the team past the fifth day, the team owes him an $11.25 million roster bonus.

Garoppolo’s 2024 base salary of $11.25 million can be voided because of the suspension.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract, including $33.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders during the 2023 offseason. It was a reunion for Garoppolo and then head coach Josh McDaniels, who worked together in New England.

In six starts, Garoppolo completed 110 of 168 passes for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Raiders went 3-3 in Garoppolo’s starts. However, inconsistent play and injuries sent Garoppolo to the bench, as the team elected to play fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell for the majority of the season.

What Will The Raiders Do At Quarterback?

There is a new regime in Las Vegas. Antonio Pierce was promoted to head coach this offseason after going 5-4 as the interim. Pierce took over for McDaniels, who was fired on October 31, 2023.

Tom Telesco is the now new general manager, taking over for Dave Ziegler.

With Garoppolo out the door, the two quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster are O’Connell and veteran Brian Hoyer.

The Raiders will certainly select a quarterback at some point in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas holds the No. 13 pick, so trading up to take a top quarterback could be an option.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
jayden daniels 2

Why Are Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye Trending on Twitter/X? See Sportsbooks’ Draft Projections

Author image David Evans  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_taylor-swift-chiefs-packers-game-dec34
Young Female Super Bowl 2024 Viewers Increased by 24% From 2023 Thanks to the Taylor Swift Effect
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Watch: Travis Kelce Recaps Super Bowl LVIII On New Heights Podcast
Watch: Travis Kelce Recaps Super Bowl LVIII On New Heights Podcast
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 1 Opponent Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 13 2024
NFL News and Rumors
taylor swift concert
Taylor Swift Early Favorite to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 13 2024
NFL News and Rumors
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Florida
Taylor Swift Has 45.5% Chance of Being at Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 13 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands and stares.
Travis Kelce To Make Producing Debut On My Dead Friend Zoe
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top