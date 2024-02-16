Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Will Raiders Release Him?

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas is coming to an end. The Raiders quarterback is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. Will the Raiders keep or release Garoppolo?

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, league sources told ESPN. The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources. pic.twitter.com/NXE6siAYDb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2024

According to Schefter’s report, Garoppolo used a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the NFL.

Garoppolo, 32, will not appeal and miss the first two games of the 2024 season.

When Garoppolo serves the suspension, it will likely come for another team, as the Raiders are expected to release the veteran quarterback this offseason. The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year, which begins in March. If Garoppolo is on the team past the fifth day, the team owes him an $11.25 million roster bonus.

Garoppolo’s 2024 base salary of $11.25 million can be voided because of the suspension.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract, including $33.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders during the 2023 offseason. It was a reunion for Garoppolo and then head coach Josh McDaniels, who worked together in New England.

In six starts, Garoppolo completed 110 of 168 passes for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Raiders went 3-3 in Garoppolo’s starts. However, inconsistent play and injuries sent Garoppolo to the bench, as the team elected to play fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell for the majority of the season.

What Will The Raiders Do At Quarterback?

There is a new regime in Las Vegas. Antonio Pierce was promoted to head coach this offseason after going 5-4 as the interim. Pierce took over for McDaniels, who was fired on October 31, 2023.

Tom Telesco is the now new general manager, taking over for Dave Ziegler.

With Garoppolo out the door, the two quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster are O’Connell and veteran Brian Hoyer.

The Raiders will certainly select a quarterback at some point in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas holds the No. 13 pick, so trading up to take a top quarterback could be an option.