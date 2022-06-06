Colorado Avalanche

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 6

The Colorado Avalanche (-135) can advance to the 2022 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final when they play the Edmonton Oilers (+122) on Monday from Rogers Place in Edmonton. With a win over the Oilers, they will have swept Edmonton in the Western Conference Finals, as they currently have a commanding lead of three games to none. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Momentum will be on Colorado’s side. That is because for game four, the Oilers will be without the services of Evander Kane, who was given a one-game suspension for hitting Nazem Kadri of the Avalanche from behind early in the first period in game three. On Saturday, a 4-2 Colorado win, Valeri Nachushkin scored twice for Colorado, while J.T. Compher scored a weak goal from the side boards that made its way through Mike Smith’s legs and into the net for the game-winner.

Game four of the Western Conference Finals from Edmonton can be seen on Monday evening at 8pm ET (TNT, CBC, Sportsnet). In addition to the game being shown on television, viewers can stream the game too. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

 

 

