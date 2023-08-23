Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will be live from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Oleksandr Usyk will be putting his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line when he takes on Daniel Dubois for a unification bout to see who is the best heavyweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.
In Usyk’s last fight, he won by split decision against Anthony Joshua to retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO World heavyweight titles. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $75 Million for his mega-fight with Anthony Joshua.
Oleksandr Usyk’s Net Worth
Oleksandr Usyk has been boxing for a long time and he has made an estimated $80.1 Million during his boxing career and has an estimated net worth of about $80 Million, Oleksandr Usyk has been a professional boxer since 2013.
Oleksandr Usyk’s Boxing Record
Oleksandr Usyk holds a professional boxing record of 20-0 which includes 13 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 20-0 record this weekend with a win against Daniel Dubois.
Oleksandr Usyk’s Next Fight
Oleksandr Usyk will fight fellow heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois in a unification bout of his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in a 12-round main event fight this Saturday in Wroclaw, Poland. This fight will be held at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Oleksandr Usyk (-1250) making him a massive favorite.
Oleksandr Usyk’s, Height, Weight, Wife
Oleksandr Usyk fights out of Oxnard, California but is originally from Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine.
He is happily married to his wife Yekaterina Usyk.
- Age: 36
- Born: Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine
- Height: 6’3″
- Weight: 220 pounds
- Reach: 78″
- Coach/Trainer: Sergey Lapin
