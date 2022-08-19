Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2: Weigh-In Results

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, the pair of heavyweight kingpins are officially ready to fight! Both men have weighed-in and are ready for fight night. Both fighters look in phenomenal shape, with all eyes on the heavyweight rematch from the Jeddah Super Dome tomorrow night!

Usyk weighed in at a mean 221.5lbs (15st 11lbs), meanwhile Joshua tipped the scales at a ready 244lbs (17st 6lbs) The fight is officially on! All of the pre-fight build up is now complete. The talking is over. It’s time to sit back and watch the two men battle it out heavyweight supremacy from the Saudi Arabian desert tomorrow night.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Weigh In Face Off

Both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk look in tip-top shape ahead of their heavyweight rematch on Saturday night from the Middle-East. The champion, Oleksandr Usyk, tipped the scales at almost exactly the same weight as their first fight 11 months ago. Joshua on the other hand has gained four-pounds. Both men are in exceptionally good condition with fight night just over 24 hours away!

What to Make of Oleksandr Usyk’s Weigh In

Despite all of the rumours of Usyk looking massive and coming in a lot heavier, the Ukrainian has weighed in at almost exactly the same weight as he did 11 months ago for the first fight in London.

The 35-year-old tipped the scales at 221.5-pounds, which is just .5 of a pound heavier than the first fight between the pair.

What does this mean for the Ukrainian and what effect will this have on his game plan for Saturday night? Well, we think Usyk will try and fight a similar fight to the first fight with ‘AJ’. Why wouldn’t he?

Usyk won in third gear last time out, so may see no reason of needing to change his tactics for the rematch tomorrow night. Usyk could well be looking for the stoppage this time around, as he looked like he was beginning to hurt Joshua in the final round of their first bout in September 2021.

What To Make of Anthony Joshua’s Weigh In

Britain’s golden boy and the former Olympic Gold Medallist tipped the scales at a ready 244-pounds. On the eye it looks like Joshua is a bit lighter and certainly trimmer around the waist and shoulders, but in fact weighed in at four-pounds heavier than the first fight with Usyk in September.

Does this mean Joshua is going to take the fight to Usyk, going forward and trying to get the early knockout over his heavyweight rival? This may well indicate that Joshua is going for broke this time around and doesn’t want the fight to go the full 36 minutes this time.

Only time will tell what Joshua’s approach is for the fight as all will be revealed tomorrow night when the first bell rings at the Jeddah Super Dome and the pair start trading blows once again!

It is ON!

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk -250 Anthony Joshua +180 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change