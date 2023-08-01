Potential Destinations for Jonathan Taylor if Traded

The NFL has yet another disgruntled star running back on their hands. Indianapolis Colts running back, Jonathan Taylor, recently demanded a trade. However, the team is remaining adamant that they will not trade the young running back. Even Jim Irsay has had strong comments about the situation. Regardless, more times than not in this league, the star player usually gets their way. As a result, there are a few teams who could use Jonathan Taylor as a legitimate starting running back.

Possible Landing Spots for Jonathan Taylor if the Colts Trade Him

Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers and Jonathan Taylor would be a deadly one-two punch in the backfield. With quarterback, Matthew Stafford, getting older, the Rams will want to have a solid rushing attack to avoid being one-dimensional. Los Angeles is looking to have a bounce back season and will be healthier. They had one of the most disappointing campaigns coming off a Super Bowl victory last year. As a result, bringing a young back like Jonathan Taylor would be an excellent start to the season.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens pride themselves on having a deadly rushing attack. With Lamar Jackson leading the way as one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league, they are almost always a guarantee to be in the upper echelon of rushing teams year after year. With a legitimate star like Taylor in their backfield, it would jumpstart their rushing attack ten-fold. A scary thought for opposing defenses.

Not to mention, it would allow Lamar Jackson to be a more traditional quarterback and focus on throwing the ball in the pocket. The Ravens are adept at turning players into great running backs, so the thought of Jonathan Taylor under John Harbaugh is an enticing scenario.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of any weapon. While Justin Fields has potential, they still need to surround him with the necessary talent. Much like Jackson, Fields can do a lot with his legs, but the team could still aid him by providing a clear-cut number one option as a rusher. It may not be the winning environment like some other options, but Taylor would certainly be utilized in Chicago. The Bears already possess a questionable receiving core but having a solid ground game would at least make the team more competitive this coming season.

