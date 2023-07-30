NFL News and Rumors

Colts RB Situation Escalates: Owner Jim Irsay Responds To Jonathan Taylor Trade Request

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are getting off to a shaky start in the 2023 preseason.

Last week’s Twitter exchange between Colts owner Jim Irsay and running back Jonathan Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa about the NFL running back market prompted a meeting between Irsay and Taylor behind closed doors in Irsay’s bus parked at training camp on Saturday.


Though we do not know what transpired at the meeting, we can surmise that it did not go well as Taylor left the meeting and immediately requested a trade.

Taylor, 24, is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract valued in total at $7.82 million.

The 2021 rushing yards and touchdowns leader, drafted in the second round (41st overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, is seeking an extension, and that does not appear to be in the cards with the Colts.

To add insult to injury, Irsay’s words after hearing about the trade request will not ease tensions.

To begin with, he made it clear that the Colts will not be trading Taylor anytime this season.

Then he added a cryptic quote about the longevity of the NFL.

Irsay said:

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Given Irsay’s stance, it is not surprising that Taylor felt his only recourse was to ask for a trade.

It does not appear an extension is coming any time soon or perhaps ever.

This is a messy situation to keep an eye on as the preseason progresses.

 

