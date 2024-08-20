Report: Kyler Murray “Leaps and Bounds Ahead,” of Last Season

The Arizona Cardinals are in store for another rebuilding year. However, there is a lot more to be excited about this season compared to the previous. One aspect to look forward to is a full season of quarterback, Kyler Murray, behind center. Head coach, Jonathan Gannon, recently made an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio and discussed Murray’s progress.

“Physically and mentally, I mean, he looks damn good. He looks damn good,” Gannon said. “You know, ’cause you gotta think, he played really good football for us; he had never taken a snap in this offense until Atlanta (in Week 10), you know what I mean, his first game back. I mean, he had a couple weeks of practice leading up to that, but no offseason program, no training camp. No however many games we played without him. Couple weeks of practice and then, you’re going, ‘Let’s play football.’ So, I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he’s at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead.”

The Cardinals start their regular season on September 8th as they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Kyler Murray’s Potential

It is easy to forget that Kyler Murray is arguably a top-15 quarterback when healthy. Has he been criticized for his focus on the game at times? Yes. However, there is a reason the Cardinals selected him with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. For his career, Murray has recorded 94 touchdowns to 46 interceptions, a completion percentage of 66.6 percent, and a passer rating of 92.2. Not to mention, he has already been selected to two Pro Bowls in his five-year career. Considering this, the Arizona Cardinals have to be excited about their future, especially the potential connection between Kyler Murray and first-round pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., who was one the best receiver prospects of this year’s draft.

Can the Arizona Cardinals Return to Relevance Soon?

Per FanDuel, the Cardinals have odds of +1,300 odds to win the NFC West and +8,000 odds to win the Super Bowl. In other words, do not expect Arizona to be a top-tier team this year. However, they are starting to accumulate some young talent that could pay dividends in the future. Marvin Harrison Jr. is projected to be one of the best wideouts in just his rookie season. Tight end, Trey McBride, is a fantasy football dark horse this year. Not to mention, Paris Johnson Jr., Michael Wilson, and Max Melton could also be key difference makers. All in all, the Cardinals need to stay the course on their rebuilding process and it will eventually pay off for Kyler Murray and company.