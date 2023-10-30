Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon changed his mind from Sunday to Monday.

After the Cardinals’ Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Gannon said that backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs would get the Week 9 start if Kyler Murray is not ready.

REPORT: Jonathan Gannon says Joshua Dobbs will start next week vs @Browns pic.twitter.com/KTMLNwJyae — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) October 30, 2023

On Monday, Gannon told the press that after watching the film, he is electing to start rookie Clayton Tune if Murray is not ready.

#Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announces that Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray will start at QB in Week 9. Joshua Dobbs has been demoted after eight starts. pic.twitter.com/W4fVJrz5cm — Prime Time Sports Talk (@TalkPrimeTime) October 30, 2023

Joshua Dobbs was demoted after a bad game against Baltimore.

#Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs Stats at the end of the #BALvsARZ game! Josh Dobbs: 25/37

208 passing yards

2 TDs

2 INTs

77.3 passer rating pic.twitter.com/DHnVtGiMM4 — Hipp Sports (@HippSports) October 29, 2023

Besides Gannon’s change of heart in less than 24 hours, it is significant that the Cardinals’ Week 9 opponent is Dobbs’ former team, the Cleveland Browns.

It appears that Gannon does not think Dobbs knows his former team well enough to win against them; otherwise, he would not start a rookie over him if Murray is not ready.

The Cardinals are 1-7 so it is not immediately clear what impact Murray will make this season when he does return.

There is also internet speculation, though nothing definitively reported, that Dobbs could be traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

There is speculation that Joshua Dobbs could be getting traded to the #Vikings. HC Jonathan Gannon recently announced that Joshua Dobbs is getting benched after watching the film. Something to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/vdD4EUomBK — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 30, 2023

Then, there is Browns Twitter speculation that the Browns may go after Dobbs again after trading him to the Cardinals this season.

Josh Dobbs back to the #Browns would be interesting. https://t.co/ZEw2bBNwap — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) October 30, 2023

Most likely, Dobbs will be the Cardinals’ emergency quarterback in Week 9, but we will keep an eye on this story to see if anything transpires.