Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Changes Course On Week 9 Starting Quarterback

Wendi Oliveros
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks at the podium.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon changed his mind from Sunday to Monday.

After the Cardinals’ Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Gannon said that backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs would get the Week 9 start if Kyler Murray is not ready.

On Monday, Gannon told the press that after watching the film, he is electing to start rookie Clayton Tune if Murray is not ready.

Joshua Dobbs was demoted after a bad game against Baltimore.

Besides Gannon’s change of heart in less than 24 hours, it is significant that the Cardinals’ Week 9 opponent is Dobbs’ former team, the Cleveland Browns.

It appears that Gannon does not think Dobbs knows his former team well enough to win against them; otherwise, he would not start a rookie over him if Murray is not ready.

The Cardinals are 1-7 so it is not immediately clear what impact Murray will make this season when he does return.

There is also internet speculation, though nothing definitively reported, that Dobbs could be traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, there is Browns Twitter speculation that the Browns may go after Dobbs again after trading him to the Cardinals this season.

Most likely, Dobbs will be the Cardinals’ emergency quarterback in Week 9, but we will keep an eye on this story to see if anything transpires.

Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
