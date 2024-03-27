Titans Acquire Cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, From Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans made a splash in the offseason by acquiring one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. They officially traded for L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee gave up a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick swap for the defensive back’s services. Sneed was one of the key staples for Kansas City’s Super Bowl winning defense this past season. He will be a welcome addition to a Titans squad that could use plenty of help as of right now. As for the Chiefs, they will miss his talent, but still have plenty of talent to make up for L’Jarius Sneed’s absence. The team franchise tagged him this offseason.

Tennessee Titans Trade for Cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, From Kansas City Chiefs

L’Jarius Sneed’s Impact

As alluded to already, L’Jarius Snead was one of the most important defensive backs to the Chiefs’ success this past season. He recorded a total of two interceptions, 14 passes defended, and a fumble recovery this past year. For his career, Sneed has logged 10 interceptions for 105 yards, 40 passes defended, 6.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for a loss. The two-time Super Bowl champion has thrived in defensive coordinator’s, Steve Spagnuola’s, system for the past couple of seasons.

Per Pro Football Focus, Sneed placed 15th in passer rating allowed while in man coverage (71.6). On top of being a versatile pass-rusher, the defensive back solidified himself as one of the better lock-down corners this past year. The fifth-year pro is also adept in playing on the perimeter and in the slot. There is a reason he and the Titans are already discussing a deal that would make him one of the highest paid defensive backs in the league.

Kansas City Still Possesses One of the Best Defensive Units in the League

While losing L’Jarius Sneed certainly hurts the secondary, the Chiefs still have one of the best defenses in the league contrary to popular belief. Defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuola, is also one of the best defensive minds in the league. On top of this, the defense still has elite talent such as Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, and George Karlaftis.

Last season, the Chiefs had the second ranked overall defense only behind the Cleveland Browns. With all of this in mind, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good shape, even without L’Jarius Sneed. As for Sneed, hopefully he will thrive in Tennessee and put himself on the map as one of the top-tier cornerbacks in the NFL.