Trae Young Wants to Stay With Hawks

Trae Young was recently asked his feelings on the constant trade rumors that include him. Young elaborated on his competitiveness, but also made it clear he wants to remain with the Atlanta Hawks.

“For me, my whole vision was to always be here – like my whole goal is to win here,” Young said. “Win championships, bring people here with me and build this, this championship here and dynasty here. But who knows? Like it’s year six now and who knows? Like, for me, I want that.”

Young also had this to say:

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, you’ve heard it from the source, like I wanna win but that’s what you’ve heard too. Like I just wanna win,” Young answered. “So that’s, that’s in Atlanta. That’s, that’s where I wanna be, that’s where I envision myself being. But that’s, that’s it. That’s it.”

Many have speculated that Young could be trade this upcoming summer as the Hawks are struggling to move out of the play-in picture.

Trae Young Says He Wants to Win With Atlanta Hawks

His Impressive Career So Far

Trae Young has carved out a solid career for himself already. He has one Eastern Conference Finals appearance and has solidified himself as one of the top three-point shooters in today’s NBA. For his career, Young has averaged 25.6 points, 9.5 assists per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 35.4 percent, and a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent.

On top of this, the three-time All-Star also possesses a career offensive rating of 115, a player efficiency rating of 21.9, a true shooting percentage of 58.1 percent, and an offensive box plus/minus rating of +5.2. One can see why many teams are interested in Trae Young’s services if the Atlanta Hawks do decide to go in a new direction this upcoming offseason.

Potential Suitors for Trae Young

While Young would prefer to stay with Atlanta, the NBA is still a business at the end of the day. The organization will still look at any deal that could potentially benefit them for the future. One team who will certainly make a run at the All-Star guard is the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is not getting younger. As a result, the Lakers need to start thinking long term and Trae Young could fit within their scope.

Another team who could show interest is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs surprisingly already discussed a possible deal at the NBA Trade Deadline centered around Trae Young. Many thought they would try to bring Dejounte Murray back instead. The Spurs will be looking to build around Victor Wembanyama for the future. A potential duo of Young and Wembanyama could be devastating for the entire NBA. All in all, there will be a healthy market for Trae Young if the Hawks do make him available this coming offseason. However, it seems as if the All-Star guard is still content in Atlanta.