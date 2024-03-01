Relive Victor Wembanyama’s Historic Performance Vs. Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, take a bow. The Spurs rookie center was sensational in San Antonio’s 132-118 win against Oklahoma City. Relive Wembanyama’s historic performance below.

Relive Victor Wembanyama’s Historic Performance

Victor Wembanyama becomes the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ 3PM in a game 📈 🔥 28 PTS

🔥 13 REB

🔥 7 AST

🔥 5 BLK

🔥 5 3PM

🔥 W pic.twitter.com/xNKwwOpNmS — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2024

If last night was a sign of what’s to come, it’s a matter of when, not if, Wembanyama becomes the NBA’s best player.

The French phenom became the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ 3-pointers. Wembanyama’s final totals were 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and 3-pointers.

Wembanyama did this against the Thunder (41-18), the second-best team in the Western Conference, and their top rookie, Chet Holmgren. The Gonzaga product finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one block.

The game-defining sequence came late in the fourth quarter. With just over two minutes left and the Spurs up 124-118, Wembanyama hit his second 3-pointer in 90 seconds to increase San Antonio’s lead to 127-118.

On the Thunder’s next possession, Wembanyama played excellent defense on Holmgren, blocking his midrange jump shot to seal the win for the Spurs (12-48).

LOOK AT VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/M2J9d34dTn — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 1, 2024

Rookie of the Year Is Wembanyama’s To Lose

"I missed this sh*t. I love it!" Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is happy to play in front of the home crowd for the first time since early February 🗣️pic.twitter.com/bGEZ7JOVeV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2024

With last night’s historic performance, Wembanyama is in the pole position for Rookie of the Year.

In 54 games, Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals. Wembanyama leads all rookies in all of those categories besides assists.

While the Spurs will not qualify for the postseason, the future is bright in San Antonio, thanks to Wembanyama.