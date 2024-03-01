NBA News and Rumors

Relive Victor Wembanyama’s Historic Performance Vs. Thunder

Dan Girolamo
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, take a bow. The Spurs rookie center was sensational in San Antonio’s 132-118 win against Oklahoma City. Relive Wembanyama’s historic performance below.

Relive Victor Wembanyama’s Historic Performance

If last night was a sign of what’s to come, it’s a matter of when, not if, Wembanyama becomes the NBA’s best player.

The French phenom became the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ 3-pointers. Wembanyama’s final totals were 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and 3-pointers.

Wembanyama did this against the Thunder (41-18), the second-best team in the Western Conference, and their top rookie, Chet Holmgren. The Gonzaga product finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one block.

The game-defining sequence came late in the fourth quarter. With just over two minutes left and the Spurs up 124-118, Wembanyama hit his second 3-pointer in 90 seconds to increase San Antonio’s lead to 127-118.

On the Thunder’s next possession, Wembanyama played excellent defense on Holmgren, blocking his midrange jump shot to seal the win for the Spurs (12-48).

Rookie of the Year Is Wembanyama’s To Lose

With last night’s historic performance, Wembanyama is in the pole position for Rookie of the Year.

In 54 games, Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals. Wembanyama leads all rookies in all of those categories besides assists.

While the Spurs will not qualify for the postseason, the future is bright in San Antonio, thanks to Wembanyama.

NBA News and Rumors Spurs
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

