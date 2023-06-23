NBA News and Rumors

San Antonio Spurs Select Victor Wembanyama With First Pick In 2023 NBA Draft

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Victor Wembanyama arrives for the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama Considered One Of The Greatest Prospects Ever

There were no surprises at the top of the draft as Wembanyama went first in the NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old French phenom is considered a generational talent. Wembanyama has been touted as one of the greatest prospects ever and the best since LeBron James.

At 7-foot-3, Wembanyama is a true unicorn. He can defend the rim as a big man, shoot the three like wing, and dribble as if he plays guard.

Wembanyama led all players in the French LNB Pro A league in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (3.1) per game. Wembanyama was named the league MVP.

Victor Wembanyama Heads To San Antonio

Wembanyama is headed to San Antonio to play for the Spurs. Wembanyama becomes the third number-one pick in franchise history. The previous two were Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Wembanyama joins a Spurs team amid a rebuild. The Spurs finished the season 22-60, their worst record since 1988–89.

Wembanyama (-180) is the heavy favorite at BetOnline to win the Rookie of the Year.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Spurs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting

How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Apps

Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Texas | TX Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
More News
Arrow to top