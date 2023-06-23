With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama Considered One Of The Greatest Prospects Ever

Victor Wembanyama becomes the third international player to be drafted No. 1 overall 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bhhu2twUTS — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 23, 2023

There were no surprises at the top of the draft as Wembanyama went first in the NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old French phenom is considered a generational talent. Wembanyama has been touted as one of the greatest prospects ever and the best since LeBron James.

At 7-foot-3, Wembanyama is a true unicorn. He can defend the rim as a big man, shoot the three like wing, and dribble as if he plays guard.

Wembanyama led all players in the French LNB Pro A league in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (3.1) per game. Wembanyama was named the league MVP.

Victor Wembanyama Heads To San Antonio

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IS OFFICIALLY HEADING TO SAN ANTONIO‼️ Wemby joins a legendary class of No. 1 picks for the Spurs 🤠 pic.twitter.com/4SdysVBwYv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

Wembanyama is headed to San Antonio to play for the Spurs. Wembanyama becomes the third number-one pick in franchise history. The previous two were Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Wembanyama joins a Spurs team amid a rebuild. The Spurs finished the season 22-60, their worst record since 1988–89.

Wembanyama (-180) is the heavy favorite at BetOnline to win the Rookie of the Year.

