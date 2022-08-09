Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 Fight Date Set For December 2023

While it comes as no surprise, Tyson Fury has officially come out of retirement.

The 33-year old boxer confirmed he will return to the boxing ring to complete his trilogy against rival fighter Derek Chisora. With the fight, Fury will become the only fighter in history to have two trilogy fights against two different opponents.

Despite taking Fury the distance in their previous bout, Chisora has never won a fight against Fury.

Fury vs Chisora 3 is set for December 2022.

After defeating Derek Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, Fury said he would stay true to his word and go into retirement.

However, Fury’s longtime promoter, Frank Warren believed he wasn’t finished and would head back into the ring.

It appears Warren knew what he was talking about.

The WBC heavyweight champion recently announced his intention to come out of his short-lived retirement. He will lace up his gloves against a familiar opponent in Derek Chisora, who he has beaten twice already in his career.

With their third fight, Fury is set to break yet another boxing record, becoming the first heavyweight champion to have two trilogies on their resume.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3

Fury has revealed that Isaac Lowe, who is the WBC international featherweight champion, will be his trainer for the fight.

The pair have been training together even when Fury was with Peter Fury, Ben Davidson, and SugarHill Steward.

The contract between Fury vs Chisora has been delivered and the fight is rumored to be in December. While they wait for Chisora to sign the contract, the fight is set to take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales.

The venue can hold up to 74,500 people and will likely be another sellout fight.

Fury vs Chisora Trilogy

Fury has dominated Chisora in their previous bouts.

In 2011, Fury fought Chisora for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. At the time, they were both undefeated at 14-0 but Fury came out the winner by unanimous decision. During their first bout, Fury landed 295 shots compared to Chisora’s 115.

Their rematch bout in 2014 featured more of the same. Fury landed 52 jabs out of his 136 shots and came out winning the European, WBC international, and British heavyweights in the process.

Fury vs Chisora could set up a highly-anticipated bout for an undisputed heavyweight title match between Fury and the winner of Joshua vs Usyk.

While Fury always seems to have his eyes on retirement, it appears that he has his heart set on becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.