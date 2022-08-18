What Belts Are On The Line In Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2?

Attentions are turned to Saudi Arabia this weekend as Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr do battle for the second time in their highly anticipated rematch for the WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Titles. Usyk won the first fight via a comprehensive unanimous decision, so Joshua has it all to do this time as the pair throw down at the Jeddah Super Dome in front of 35,000 fans on Saturday night in the desert.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua – Fight Information

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Preview

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to do battle for three of the four recognised world title belts in the heavyweight division.

Last time the two foes met was on September 25th 2021, on a night that left a sour taste in the mouth if you are an Anthony Joshua fan. Usyk was quite magnificent, jabbing Joshua all night long and coasting to a unanimous decision victory over Britain’s golden boy.

This time around everything is different. Usyk is fighting with a who country behind him, as he stands for Ukraine amongst the tough time they are having as a country right now. For ‘AJ’ this is simply a must win fight. Losing is not an option as Joshua bids to become a three-time heavyweight champion. Not many people can say they achieved that bar the likes of Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis.

The pair of heavyweight juggernauts are set to do battle in front of a sold-out Jeddah Super Dome, where 35,000 excited fans will be packed in to cheer their favourite fighter to victory in the main event this weekend.

This fight is quit simply the biggest fight of the year. The heavyweight division always brings the most eyeballs and creates the most hype as both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua battle it out for heavyweight supremacy on Saturday night.

What Belts Are On The Line For Usyk vs Joshua 2?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are battling it out for the IBF, WBA-Super and WBO World Heavyweight Titles come August 20th in the Saudi Arabian desert.

Usyk won the belts back in 2021 in the first fight against Joshua in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when he ripped the titles from the 32-year-old in front of his hometown fans.

This is the first time the 35-year-old aims to defend the three belts he won back in September, but the Ukrainian defended world titles on numerous occasions in the cruiserweight division and was the undisputed champion in that division before he attempted to conquer the heavyweight game.

The only belt not on the line on Saturday night is the WBC Title, currently held by Tyson Fury. The winner of Saturday night’s mega-fight could well see themselves in an undisputed heavyweight title fight in 2023, provided boxing politics doesn’t get in the way of making the biggest heavyweight fight in decades.

Who Are The Current Belt Holders At Heavyweight?

Apart from Tyson Fury who currently holds the WBC world heavyweight title, one man currently holds all of the rest of them. That man is Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian won the three remaining world heavyweight titles after beating Watford’s Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision back in September 2021 under the bright lights of the state of the art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Usyk holds the WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight title belts, which are regarded as three of the four recognised world titles. The other recognised world title is the green and gold WBC belt, currently held by Britain’s Tyson Fury.

The IBO world heavyweight title is also in the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, but it isn’t globally recognised as one of the main four titles in world boxing and isn’t anywhere near as prestigious.

Here is a list of the current recognised heavyweight champions:

WBO Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

IBF Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

WBA-Super Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

WBC Champion – Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Usyk vs Joshua 2 odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk -250 Anthony Joshua +180 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change