5/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Yesterday’s double header went the exact opposite of how the New York Mets (26-25) drew it up. The Mets blew the first game of the twin bill, and another great performance from Jacob deGrom, when Seth Lugo gave up four runs in two innings of relief, including a walk off homer to light hitting Charlie Culberson. The night cap was a different story, as the Mets’ bullpen allowed one run in seven innings of work to salvage a split with an 8-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves (31-22). The two teams will only play one today, with the third game of this four game series scheduled for 7:35 pm at SunTrust Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-3, 3.80 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was excellent in his last start, tossing six shutout innings to defeat a strong Milwaukee Brewers’ team last Thursday. The Braves will counter with veteran right hander Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 1.29 ERA), who is being activated from the disabled list after missing nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury. Sanchez last pitched on April 13th, when he tossed six shutout innings to beat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Jose Bautista
- CF Michael Conforto
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA in six career starts against the Braves.
- Sanchez is 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA in his career in the Mets, but he has only faced them once since the end of the 2011 season after moving to the American League.
- After sitting out of the second game of yesterday’s doubleheader, Asdrubal Cabrera and Devin Mesoraco are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cabrera will play second base and bat second while Mesoraco catches and bats fifth.
- Jay Bruce will get the day off today after playing in both games yesterday. Jose Bautista will start in left field and bat third, swinging Brandon Nimmo over to right, where he will bat leadoff.
- Reliever Gerson Bautista, who was the 26th man in yesterday’s double header, will take the active roster spot of Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard, who landed on the DL today with a strained ligament in his right index finger, is slated to throw a bullpen this weekend and is expected to miss just one start.
