Outkicking The Coverage of 2024 With Sean Manaea

I’m as unhappy about the Mets off season as you are.

But what the Mets are doing that is different than in years past is that they’re not looking to sink a ton of money into the second tier stars. It was Yoshinobu Yamamoto or bust (they were never signing Shohei Ohtani). When Yamamoto took the very generous offer that the Mets gave him and brought it back to the Dodgers for them to match (which they did), the offseason was cooked. Sure, they could have taken that money and thrown it at Jordan Montgomery (who would still be a great option) or Blake Snell (who’s a great pitcher for five innings at a time.) But I ask myself this: If I’m really concerned about the luxury tax after the Verlander/Scherzer experiment blew up, would I rather take the Yamamoto money and throw it at those two? Or be patient and hope for the big fish next sesaon in Juan Soto? The answer is Soto every year and twice on leap year.

Yes, this is the punt year. They weren’t kidding. The Dodgers did the same thing last season. They punted knowing that Shohei Ohtani was out there for them. And they didn’t waste any resources in surrounding him with players like Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and late Sunday night, Teoscar Hernandez. It might not work for them, but they’ll be damned if they didn’t try. I’ve believed for two years that the target was always Soto for 2025, and still is. And if the Yankees don’t sign him before he gets to free agency (odds I’d put as slim but not none), the Mets will be right back with that Yamamoto money and then some to add him to the developing stable of young players that the Mets are trying to put together.

All of that brings us to Sean Manaea. I’ve wanted him for a while, and the Mets finally brought him here on Sunday on a two year deal worth $28 million. He’s not Jordan Montgomery, but he ended 2023 strong, and he’s working with Driveline to add some oomph to his fastball. He’s not the sexy name, but he’s a nice signing to give the Mets a little depth in the rotation so that they don’t have to earmark 65 starts a year to Tylor Megill, David Peterson when he gets back from injury, and any rotating cast of pretenders if it all goes to hell. Sean Manaea is a very good signing.

Will he win the division for the Mets? Of course not. This is the reset year. And while it’s a stretch to say I’m cool with it, I’m incresingly at peace with it. The Dodgers and Braves are winning all the regular season trophies there are (the playoffs will be another matter.) The Phillies are probably outdistancing the Mets this season as well. So spending a ton of Steve Cohen’s money on whatever is left this season may not get them much more than the third wild card anyway, if that. So if the Mets keep making signings like Manaea, keep deveolping the young players, and save their money for the players that are worth it, they’ll eventually be all right.

But for now, that punt is sailing down the field into the waiting arms of the relentless 2024 season. Maybe they’ll get lucky and force a fumble.